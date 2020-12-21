Seems like Ariana Grande might not have meant “Stuck With U” in a literal sense. Grande and Dalton Gomez’s relationship is reportedly over after multiple outlets confirmed their separation on July 17. The couple, who got married in May 2021, have reportedly been having “issues for months,” and having to navigate long-distance while she filmed Wicked in London apparently didn’t help matters.

“They came to the decision together,” a source told Page Six, explaining that the couple has been separated since January. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.” Still, it doesn’t sound like a reconciliation is in the cards. Per Us Weekly, “divorce is likely.”

Wondering what went wrong? Let’s take a look back over their relationship up until this point.

January 2020: They Started Dating The world first learned about Grande and Gomez when they were spotted making out at a bar in February 2020. In March, a source told People that Grande was "into" Gomez, explaining that they had been seeing each other for two months. In March, they reportedly decided to quarantine together.

May 2020: Grande Confirmed Their Romance In May, Grande made their romance music video official. In the MV for her and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U,” she included a cute clip of her and Gomez together. The next month, she made their relationship Instagram Official with a since-deleted post.

December 2020: They Got Engaged Grande announced their engagement on Dec. 21. She posted a series of photos, some of which featured her engagement ring, alongside the caption: "forever n then some." At the time, a source told People, "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

May 15, 2021: They Got Married Grande and Gomez celebrated their wedding in May 2021. "They got married," Grande's rep told People a couple of days later. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

August 2022: Grande Joked About Divorce Rumors In August 2022, when posting a promotional video for her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, Grande pointed out her missing wedding ring, getting ahead of rumors before they could start. "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce, before you start, don't,” she joked.

May 2023: Grande Celebrated Their Anniversary Grande took to her Instagram to celebrate her and Gomez’s second wedding anniversary. “I love him so,” she wrote alongside a wedding photo of them kissing.

July 2023: They Reportedly Are “Heading For Divorce” Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images On July 16, Grande went to Wimbledon with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, and fans noticed her wedding ring was missing. A day later, reports of their separation began, with TMZ reporting that they were “heading for divorce” after separating back in January. A source told Us Weekly, “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.” However, they’ve reportedly remained friends. Per People, they "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since splitting.