Seems like Ariana Grande might not have meant “Stuck With U” in a literal sense. Grande and Dalton Gomez’s relationship is reportedly over after multiple outlets confirmed their separation on July 17. The couple, who got married in May 2021, have reportedly been having “issues for months,” and having to navigate long-distance while she filmed Wicked in London apparently didn’t help matters.
“They came to the decision together,” a source told Page Six, explaining that the couple has been separated since January. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.” Still, it doesn’t sound like a reconciliation is in the cards. Per Us Weekly, “divorce is likely.”
Wondering what went wrong? Let’s take a look back over their relationship up until this point.