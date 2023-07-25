Dalton Reportedly Still Thinks Of Ariana As "His Partner” Post-Breakup

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s rumored breakup might not be so mutual, after all. On July 17, a source told Page Six that Grande and Gomez were splitting up after two years of marriage, explaining that “they came to the decision together.” However, on July 24, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s separation was a bit more one-sided than initial reports — and apparently, Gomez “still considers her his partner.”

“Dalton is having a hard time after his breakup with Ariana. It has been a difficult time for him because he wanted to make things work,” the insider claimed to ET. "He still has a lot of love for her and still considers her his partner, but she has moved on. Dalton's friends are encouraging him to do the same." Per People, Grande and Gomez had been having “issues for months” before separating — most of them caused by long distance. (Grande is shooting Wicked in the U.K., while Gomez’s real estate business is based in Los Angeles.)

Since the separation, Grande has reportedly started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. “Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," an insider told ET on July 20, before clarifying the timeline. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez apparently isn’t the only ex struggling with Grande and Slater’s rumored romance. Slater’s wife Lilly Jay also has *thoughts* on the new couple, per an ET source. As Slater’s high school sweetheart, Jay is reportedly “devastated” by the split. “This is not the future she had in mind,” the insider claimed on July 22. “She's doing her best to get back on her feet. She's incredibly smart and driven" and "she is truly the best mother." (Slater and Jay welcomed their first child in 2022.)

At the time of publication, neither Grande nor Slater has spoken out about their rumored relationship — either to confirm or deny it — but Slater did put his Instagram on private following the reports.