Hailey Bieber rightfully deserves the title of trendsetter. Not only has she inspired many to try glazed doughnut nails this year, but she’s also a style icon bringing balletcore to athleisure wear. The Rhode founder has also made an impact in the kitchen, which is why many TikTokers have decided to share how to make Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast on the FYP.

It appears toast is having a moment right now with Kourtney Kardashian’s cinnamon toast being a must-try for breakfast, but if you’re in the mood for something savory, Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast is the way to go. Bieber first shared her easy pizza toast recipe on TikTok back in January, but this tasty snack is trending yet again. It could be that people are looking for something interesting to bring to their Friendsgiving celebrations or perhaps TikTokers are craving a warm and cheesy snack to enjoy now that the weather outside is getting colder. No matter the reason, you don’t really need one to know this pizza toast is something you’ve got to try ASAP. If you do need a little motivation to head to the grocery store to pick up ingredients, here it is: truffle oil!

How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Pizza Toast Recipe

That’s right, the star of this pizza toast is the truffle oil that Bieber uses. The various kinds of cheeses are also a huge plus to this delicious recipe, so let’s stop talking about it and start making it. Here’s everything you need to make Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast:

Sliced sourdough bread

Butter

Truffle oil

Burrata

Tomatoes

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Marinara sauce

Grated parmesan

Oregano

Red pepper flakes

To begin, you’ll want to slice your sourdough bread while also slicing your tomatoes. Prep your tomatoes in olive oil, lemon juice, and salt, and set aside as you butter both sides of your bread and drizzle on your truffle oil. Once that’s done, toast your bread until golden brown on both sides.

This is when you’ll start adding your pizza toppings. First up is the cheese, of course. Add on your burrata and then your sliced tomatoes that have been dressed in the oil, lemon, and salt. Bieber then adds on more truffle oil, because who doesn’t want more truffle oil on their pizza toast? As your toast bakes in the oven at 375 degrees, warm up your marinara sauce on the stove. Midway through your bake, you’ll also want to add a little grated parmesan before baking some more.

When your toast is out of the oven, add the warm marinara and sprinkle on some more fresh parmesan as well as the oregano and red pepper flakes.

Other Hailey Bieber Pizza Toast Ideas

Just like pizza can be enjoyed many different ways, you can add different toppings to your pizza toast like mushrooms, pepperoni, or different veggies. TikToker @_vegetarianna even made a vegan version of Bieber’s pizza toast with cashew mozzarella cheese instead of the burrata. This recipe also uses an artichoke spread instead of butter on the bread, and is cooked in an air fryer and topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze. This will definitely give your pizza toast a more margherita pizza flavor.

You can also follow @cassbratt’s version of the Bieber pizza toast, which the TikToker claims is “healthier.” This pizza toast recipe is also quicker as you don’t need to bake in the oven or air fryer and you also don’t add on the warm marinara at the end. Just top with your choice of cheese and sliced tomatoes, and enjoy. Instead of the burrata, @cassbratt opts for some ricotta cheese but shares that you can also use mozzarella or even cottage cheese for extra protein. You could even prep some basic pizza toast for a besties’ night in, and have your friends top off their pizza with whatever they’re in the mood for. Not only is it a delicious snack, but dough much fun to put together.