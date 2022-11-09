You’ve heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it seems the Kardashians agree. While Kim Kardashian enjoys her chia seed pudding, Kourtney Kardashian opts for something a little sweeter. If you follow The Kardashians star on Insta, you may have seen Kourtney Kardashian’s cinnamon toast recipe in her Instagram Stories, but here’s everything you need to make it at home.

This Kourtney recipe is also both gluten-free and vegan, so it’s something you can make for just about anyone you’ve invited over for brunch. Of course, like any recipe, you can also make this one your own with different ingredients. In fact, many TikTokers have shared their own spin on the cinnamon toast recipe with extra toppings like powdered sugar, but you can also top off yours with fresh fruit or go with different bread that isn’t gluten-free.

The best part about this recipe is it’s super easy. Some people may even say it’s too easy and doesn’t deserve the hype Kourtney is giving it, but it sure does beat regular buttered toast. So, if you’d like to spice up your breakfast routine, here’s how to make Kourtney Kardashian’s cinnamon toast at home.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Cinnamon Toast Recipe

You most likely have everything you need in your kitchen already for Kourt’s cinnamon toast, but if you do need to run to the store, be sure to grab the following ingredients:

Four slices of gluten-free (or your choice) of bread

1/4 cup salted vegan butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt

You can switch out the vegan butter for dairy butter if you’ve got that instead just like you can use any bread of your choice, but Kourtney opts for this gluten-free and vegan option. And once you’ve assembled your five easy ingredients, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. While that’s warming up, mix together your cinnamon butter with the softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Add in a dash of the salt before spreading on both sides of your bread. The recipe on Poosh says to be generous with the cinnamon butter mixture and to even cover the edges.

Take your covered bread and place on a baking sheet to cook in the oven for about 10 minutes. To get your toast to have the same golden brown look as Kourtney’s cinnamon toast, turn on the broiler for the last few minutes. The recipe says this last step will make your house “smell like Christmas,” which is why it’s the perfect recipe to bring back this time of year. Around the holidays, you’ll be looking for new ways to spread some Christmas cheer and a tasty breakfast to serve to your friends and family is the way to do it.

Kourtney Kardashian Toast Recipes

TikToker @ashleylamego added some powdered sugar on top of Kourtney’s cinnamon toast to make it even sweeter and Insta-worthy. Since this is like giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, you could also serve it with some whipped cream or a drizzle of condensed milk on top to act as the milk for a deconstructed Cinnamon Toast Crunch meal. There’s also fresh fruit that will add a pop of color to your cinnamon toast if you plan on taking a pic before eating.

Cinnamon isn’t the only way Kourtney enjoys her toast in the morning. She’s also known for making almond butter toast and a butter and honey toast as well. TikToker @healthfood tried out the almond butter toast which is just almond butter spread on gluten-free bread with banana slices and honey on top, while TikToker @jessicaxmeador really enjoyed the butter and honey toast. While it’s a super simple recipe of butter spread on a baguette with honey drizzled on top, it’s still a creative and butter way to enjoy simple toast.