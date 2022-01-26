Just when you thought you’d seen it all on the foodie side of TikTok, the video-sharing app has a brand new recipe you’ve got to try for yourself. This time, instead of a savory salmon bowl or baked pasta, the viral recipe all over the FYP is a sweet custard yogurt toast. This recipe, which is also known as custard toast or yogurt toast, is perfect for your most important meal of the day — aka breakfast. But first, you’ll need to know how to make custard yogurt toast on TikTok.
While the custard yogurt toast looks like an intricate French pastry Emily might find on her way to work in Emily In Paris, custard toast is actually super easy to make at home. You don’t even need a lot of ingredients. One easy-to-follow recipe for custard yogurt toast comes from recipe developer and TikToker, Yumna Jawad (@feelgoodfoodie). For this, you’ll need the following ingredients:
Yogurt
Egg
Cinnamon
Honey
Toast
Your choice of fruit
What you’ll want to do is mix together the yogurt — Jawad uses a whole milk yogurt — along with the egg, honey, and cinnamon. Once that’s done, pour it on your toast, top with your choice of fruit, and bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Jawad drizzles it with some extra honey on top, but you can enjoy it right away when you take it out of the oven. It really is that simple to get an Insta-worthy treat to go along with your first cup of coffee in the morning.
However, there are plenty of other custard yogurt toast recipes on TikTok you can follow that use different toppings, including some that are baked in an air fryer. Once you nail down this basic recipe, try out any of these other custard yogurt toast recipes on TikTok for the most Insta-worthy breakfast.