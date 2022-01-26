Just when you thought you’d seen it all on the foodie side of TikTok, the video-sharing app has a brand new recipe you’ve got to try for yourself. This time, instead of a savory salmon bowl or baked pasta, the viral recipe all over the FYP is a sweet custard yogurt toast. This recipe, which is also known as custard toast or yogurt toast, is perfect for your most important meal of the day — aka breakfast. But first, you’ll need to know how to make custard yogurt toast on TikTok.

While the custard yogurt toast looks like an intricate French pastry Emily might find on her way to work in Emily In Paris, custard toast is actually super easy to make at home. You don’t even need a lot of ingredients. One easy-to-follow recipe for custard yogurt toast comes from recipe developer and TikToker, Yumna Jawad (@feelgoodfoodie). For this, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Yogurt

Egg

Cinnamon

Honey

Toast

Your choice of fruit

What you’ll want to do is mix together the yogurt — Jawad uses a whole milk yogurt — along with the egg, honey, and cinnamon. Once that’s done, pour it on your toast, top with your choice of fruit, and bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Jawad drizzles it with some extra honey on top, but you can enjoy it right away when you take it out of the oven. It really is that simple to get an Insta-worthy treat to go along with your first cup of coffee in the morning.

However, there are plenty of other custard yogurt toast recipes on TikTok you can follow that use different toppings, including some that are baked in an air fryer. Once you nail down this basic recipe, try out any of these other custard yogurt toast recipes on TikTok for the most Insta-worthy breakfast.

01 Raspberries And Chocolate Custard Yogurt Toast TikTok/@cookingwithayeh For a super sweet option, you can make this chocolate and raspberry version of the custard yogurt toast from TikToker @cookingwithayeh. This recipe uses maple syrup instead of the cinnamon and honey, and @cookingwithayeh presses the toast in to make like a bowl to hold the custard.

02 Valentine’s Day Custard Yogurt Toast TikToker @katcancook says the custard yogurt toast is an easy Valentine’s Day breakfast. All you need is about 10 minutes in the air fryer, and your toast is ready to serve to your partner. For this specific recipe, @katcancook tops the toast off with pomegranate and raspberries, which are also perfect for V-Day.

03 Strawberry And Blueberry Custard Yogurt Toast TikTok/@good.food.gang Have fun with your fruit topping for your custard toast, like TikToker @good.food.gang does. If you’re using strawberries and blueberries, make a flower with the strawberries as the petals to the blueberry center. It’ll be berry Instagram-worthy.

04 Mixed Berry Custard Yogurt Toast You don’t even need to stick with plain yogurt for yogurt toast. TikToker Mike Martin (@sweatspace) uses mixed berry greek yogurt for the custard, and tops it with fresh mixed berries to match. You’ll relate when Martin says, “Wow, that’s good” in the video.

05 Blueberry Custard Yogurt Toast TikTok/@gernminator Swap out your go-to blueberry muffins or blueberry pancakes in the morning for some blueberry custard yogurt toast instead. This recipe from TikToker @gernminator is the same as most of the other recipes on this list, but this toast is topped with blueberries as well as powdered sugar. Yum!

06 Lemon Blueberry Custard Yogurt Toast For something light and refreshing, try this lemon blueberry custard toast recipe from TikToker @saltynsweeteats. What makes this recipe so special is the added lemon juice and zest to the custard mix. It definitely cuts through some of the sweetness and adds to the fresh flavor.

07 Strawberry Heart Custard Yogurt Toast TikTok/@thanksavocado If you’re looking for a less sweet version of custard yogurt toast, this is the one to try. TikToker @thanksavocado wanted to see what all the hype was about, and made this strawberry custard yogurt toast. Instead of using a sweetener like honey or maple syrup, @thanksavocado mixed in vanilla extract with the yogurt and egg. An additional step you can take, which is also perfect for Valentine’s Day, is cutting your strawberries to look like cute hearts. That’s what’s going to take your toast to the Insta-worthy level.