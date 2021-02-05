TikTokers are serving up another tasty trend, and it's simply oozing with cheese. The viral baked feta pasta recipe on TikTok is filling everyone's feed with a delicious dinner recipe, and you’ll want to try it ASAP. Not only is this dish easy to put together, but the finished product looks so amazing, you’ll be eager to snap a video of your own creation.

Trying your hand at this TikTok trend will be tasty AF. All you have to do to recreate the feta pasta dish from TikTok is bake feta cheese in cherry tomatoes and olive oil, then toss the mixture together with cooked pasta. And the cherry tomato on top? Well, TikTokers are adding their own creative ingredients to the classic recipe. For example, some are adding shrimp, while others are opting for a full veggie medley with mushrooms, red onion, garlic, and thyme. Whichever version you decide to prepare, you’ll be so glad you did.

Once you plate your pasta, you'll be tempted to share your creation on TikTok. Film your dish and tag it with #fetapasta so your followers can see your master chef skills. Before you know it, this baked feta pasta recipe may become a weeknight favorite.

1. This Recipe Is The Classic Version TikTok This TikToker's baked feta pasta recipe will make your mouth water. You'll need to mix your cherry tomatoes in olive oil, salt, and pepper in a baking dish. Then, add your block of feta, and bake. To finish, stir in your cooked pasta, and top it off with basil and garlic.

2. This Recipe Is Complete With Lots Of Veggies Dish up a whole medley of cheese-coated veggies by following this TikToker's take on the feta pasta trend. To prepare, you'll need mushrooms, red onion, garlic, thyme, olive oil, tomatoes, feta, and red pepper flakes. When you serve this dish to your housemates, they'll be impressed AF.

3. This Recipe Includes Shrimp TikTok Take your pasta dinner to the next level by adding shrimp to the classic feta pasta recipe. The shrimp is seasoned with paprika, lemon juice, zest, and garlic powder to add even more flavor your dish.

4. This Recipe Uses Parmesan If you're not a feta fan, don't fret, because you can still hop on this delicious trend. This TikTok recipe substitutes feta with parmesan cheese while keeping the rest of the ingredients the same. The parmesan will melt just as well as feta, so you'll still get that satisfyingly gooey moment when mixing it all together.

5. This Is A Vegan Take On The Classic Recipe Even if you don't eat dairy, you can still partake in this cheesy trend. This TikToker creates a vegan-friendly version of the viral pasta recipe by blending cashews, tofu, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, salt, and vinegar to make vegan feta cheese.

6. This Recipe Calls For Burrata And Squash This #fetapasta recipe adds other ingredients to the classic dish, like squash and asparagus, and replaces the feta for burrata. You can prepare this recipe the same way you make the classic version by chopping up your veggies and baking them before adding the cheese. Place your burrata on top to melt.