The Tortilla Trend On TikTok Is The Coolest Lunch Hack & Will Make You Drool

Things are getting tasty on TikTok. Thanks to TikTokers who are making yummy wraps and desserts with the #tortillatrend, you'll be inspired to wrap and fill your next tortilla in a new way. Before you reach for a snack, watch the tortilla trend on TikTok for some mouthwatering recipes you'll want to recreate ASAP.

You can easily hop on this trend — while getting a scrumptious snack out of it too, of course — by grabbing your wrap of choice and your desired fillings. These tortilla trend TikToks will show you ways to make your wrap to look like a gourmet meal. Choose between a dessert wrap filled with chocolate, strawberries, and crumbled cookies for a sweet treat, or a cheeseburger wrap filled with hamburger meat, cheese, lettuce, and onions. Because this innovative trends cuts the wrap into four quadrants, you'll have so much more space to be creative with more fillings for a truly satisfying meal.

Once you prepare your masterpiece, you'll be just as tempted to share a video of it on TikTok. Then, tag it with #tortillatrend so your followers can be super impressed with your chef skills. You may even inspire them to recreate the tortilla trend on TikTok, too.

1. This Pizza Tortilla Wrap Is A Slice Of Deliciousness TikTok You can never go wrong with pizza. This pizza quesadilla wrap hack uses the tortilla trend to create a cheesy mouthful. Simply cut your tortilla into four parts and fill each section with pizza toppings. For example, this TikToker uses tomato sauce, cheese, and mushrooms.

2. This Tortilla Wrap Is The Ultimate Breakfast Treat Why not start your day off on a tasty note with this tortilla trend recipe? Fill your wrap with eggs, avocado, cheese, and your sauce of choice for the perfect power wrap. The day will only get better from there, but likely not tastier.

3. This Tortilla Wraps Up Your Cheeseburger TikTok To recreate this cheeseburger tortilla hack, you'll need hamburger meat, cheese, and your favorite toppings, like onions or lettuce. Once you bite into this juicy tortilla, you may never eat a traditional cheeseburger again.

4. This Tortilla Wrap Is Chick-Fil-A Goodness The next time you go to Chick-fil-A, make sure to order enough for leftovers so you can recreate this tortilla wrap. Cut up your chicken and slice your wrap into four. Then, put your chicken and preferred sauce in one corner, veggies in the other, French fries in the third, and cheese in the last. Lastly, fold them up, brush the outside in mayo, and toast this Chick-fil-A goodness in a pan.

5. This Tortilla-Like Wrap Is Made With Rice Paper TikTok If you're a fan of spring rolls and Vietnamese food, you'll love this take on the TikTok tortilla trend. Instead of using a tortilla, fill your rice paper with rice noodles, your meat of choice, veggies, and peanut sauce. You'll savor every bite of this creative spin on the trend.

6. This Tortilla Wraps Up Dessert In The Sweetest Way Who doesn't love a good dessert? If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, follow this tortilla trend on TikTok for chocolaty goodness. This TikToker divides the wrap into four, then fills each corner with a chocolate spread, crumbled cookies, and strawberries.