The 4-Course Meal Challenge On TikTok Is Hilariously Tasty To Watch

If you're an avid watcher of "cooking TikTok," you know the internet can come up with some pretty tasty treats, including summer-inspired salads, a wrap made out of a folded tortilla, and specialty iced coffee. But you may not have seen the four-course meal challenge on TikTok coming, and it's a must-watch.

The four-course meal challenge consists of four rounds: drinks, appetizer, entrée, and, of course, dessert. Each round starts with a game of "Rock Paper Scissors," in which TikTokers face off to see who chooses where to get their food from. For example, whoever wins the drinks round gets to decide on pressed juice from a juice bar, lattes from Starbucks, or whatever else they may like. As TikTokers go through each round, they film the notable parts like their face-off, the eateries they decide on, and the food they enjoy while sitting in their car.

Some of the TikTokers featured below chose an upbeat jam to match the competitive style of the game, while others picked a dreamy melody since they played on their partner's birthday. You can pick the routine and beat that fit your vibe, but above all, it's necessary to note the safety guidelines you should follow along the way.

If you and your SO or housemates decide to leave your home and participate in this TikTok challenge, it's crucial to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines, which include wearing a face mask, having tissues on hand, and using hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. According to the CDC, anytime you leave the safety of your home and come into contact with other people who are not in your immediate household, and the longer the interaction, it increases your risk of spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus.

With health, safety, and some sweet food in mind, here are a few four-course meal challenge videos from TikTok that will make you laugh and drool.

1. This Video Takes You To Some Of NYC's Best Eateries TikTok It's no secret that New York City is home to some of the best eateries in the world. This four-course meal challenge video brings you to some of them, as this duo enjoyed pressed juice, Thai food, pho Vietnamese noodle soup, and fresh fruit sago (a sweet treat with sago pearls, fruit, and coconut milk). Each video clip will make you want to order something yummy for takeout.

2. This Video Is The Cutest BFF Vlog This BFF duo decided to turn their four-course meal challenge video into a vlog, and it's adorable. Together, they enjoyed a bunch of tasty foods including zucchini sticks, which one friend chose since the other is vegan, and Chipotle. They wrapped up their sweet night with vegan frozen yogurt.

3. This Video Is A Sweet Recap Of A Birthday Activity This couple's four-course meal challenge video shows that this game can be a tasty and memorable way to celebrate. It's filled with happy smiles (and good food like Chipotle and Five Guys), and ends with some laughs as the couple worked their way into the dessert round.

4. This Video Shows Three Friends Doing The Challenge Together This four-course meal challenge video shows three friends participating. They traded out the "Rock Paper Scissors" portion for a spinning wheel of eatery options. Each round, they took turns spinning the wheel on a phone and went wherever it landed.