When you love both churros and cheesecake, the only logical next step is to combine the two for the ultimate treat. Unsurprisingly, home chefs have already figured this out, and chances are you’ve been seeing TikTok’s churro cheesecake recipes popping up on your “For You” page recently. While traditional churro cheesecake is nothing new on TikTok, this tasty recipe is going viral once again as people put their own twist on churro cheesecake bars and bites.

The best thing about experimenting with churro cheesecake is the seemingly endless flavor possibilities. Just like how Disneyland is always coming out with new churro flavors, you can also easily add strawberry, Oreos, or other ingredients into the mix for a completely unique and delicious creation.

If you’re new to the whole churro cheesecake life, start simple with just a regular churro cheesecake recipe. Once you’ve mastered that, though, you’ll want to not only make the rest of these nine churro cheesecake recipes on TikTok, but you may also be inspired to spice things up in the kitchen with your own creations. Come up with your own twist on a churro cheesecake recipe, share it on TikTok, and watch all the likes come flooding in.

01 Traditional Churro Cheesecake TikTok This quick churro cheesecake recipe from TikToker @nanajoe19 is perfect for when you’re in a time crunch. All you need is some cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, vanilla, and eggs for the cheesecake filling. After sprinkling a cinnamon and sugar combo in the bottom of a buttered pan, add your croissant dough. That’s when you can pour your cheesecake filling mixture on top. Add another layer of croissant dough and cinnamon sugar, then bake for 30 minutes. Place your bake in the fridge for a few hours to chill before serving. Once it’s time to enjoy, sprinkle with your choice of toppings like strawberries, sweetened condensed milk, or caramel.

02 Churro Cheesecake Cups If you want to experiment with the classic churro cheesecake recipe, one easy way to do so is to serve them in adorable churro cheesecake cups. Follow TikToker @sweetbutterflycravings’ lead by placing your cheesecake bites into a cup with some cut strawberries and Nutella drizzle. It’s so easy, plus you have a tasty on-the-go snack or cute gift to surprise your bestie with.

03 Strawberry Nutella Churro Cheesecake Enjoy the classic strawberry and Nutella combo by making this Insta-worthy churro cheesecake from TikToker @samariasweetsensations. In this tutorial for a strawberry Nutella churro cheesecake, all you have to do it cut up your cheesecake into bite-sized pieces and add some strawberries and Nutella on top.

04 Strawberry Shortcake Churro Cheesecake If you separately love strawberry shortcake, churros, and cheesecake, you need to make this flavorful strawberry shortcake churro cheesecake from TikToker @ww.mariela for dessert. The first thing you need to do is make your strawberry crumble, which will be added on top. You’ll also add some to your cheesecake filling along with some pink food coloring to give it that extra strawberry look. Once you’ve baked your churro cheesecake, add on some cream cheese frosting with your strawberry crumbles, and voila! You’ve got a strawberry shortcake churro cheesecake.

05 Churro Cheesecake Bars TikTok If you and your crew are planning a small backyard hang, bring over these churro cheesecake bars for a definite crowd-pleaser. This delicious and easy recipe from TikToker @marisolbenitez186 can be served as it is or with some cajeta (thickened caramel) or chocolate drizzle on top. These may be such a hit that your friends will ask you to bring them over every time you hang out.

06 Churro Cheesecake Heart Your toppings aren’t the only way you can get creative with your churro cheesecake bars. You can also use different cookie cutters like TikToker @kaylathefilipina to make differently shaped cheesecake bars. For example, you could even make these heart-shaped churro cheesecake bars to share with your SO or BFF.

07 Oreo Churro Cheesecake You can’t say no to “milk’s favorite cookie.” If you’re an Oreo lover, you must try this Oreo churro cheesecake recipe from TikToker @getoutofmykitchenxd. Just crush up some Oreo cookies to mix into your cheesecake mix and then sprinkle some on top with your cinnamon sugar.

08 Churro Cheesecake Puffs If you live alone or don’t want to make a whole batch of churro cheesecake bars, try this recipe for churro cheesecake puffs. This tutorial from TikToker @mijnsmaak shows you how to make individual pastry puffs filled with cheesecake and topped with cinnamon sugar. This is like an elevated version of those toaster pastry puffs you used to make as a kid.