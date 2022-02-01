They say one way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you could take this advice and make your valentine fall even more in love with you, thanks to TikTok’s marry me chicken. The latest viral dish claims to win over anyone who tries it and will make them want to say “I do,” but of course, you’ll first need to know how to make the marry me chicken recipe on TikTok.

While marry me chicken seems to be blowing up the FYP right now, one of the original tutorials comes from TikToker @themidnightsoaper who found this easy-to-follow recipe on Pinterest. The best part about this marry me chicken recipe is that it only really requires one pot to make it. You’ll also need the following ingredients:

A stick of butter

Olive oil

Chicken breasts

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

One cup chicken broth

One cup heavy whipping cream

Italian seasoning

Red pepper flakes

A cup of parmesan cheese

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes

Following @themidnightsoaper’s marry me chicken recipe, you’ll first want to brown your chicken breasts by heating them up in a pan with your butter, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Once they’re cooked on both sides, take your chicken out and set it to the side while you add in the rest of the ingredients. Once that’s all mixed together, add your chicken back in and top with some extra parmesan cheese before baking in the oven for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

When you take your chicken out of the oven, it’ll be ready to serve with some pasta. For this specific recipe, @themidnightsoaper serves the marry me chicken over some angel hair pasta. However, you don’t have to stick to that part of the recipe. In fact, many TikTokers are sharing the various ways they serve their marry me chicken with different pastas and side dishes.

What To Serve With Marry Me Chicken

Some TikTokers like @alexgbord are even enjoying the marry me chicken by itself. The creamy chicken is delicious as is, but @alexgbord does add some cooked bacon to the mix instead of sundried tomatoes for some variety. The TikToker also claims that this was the first recipe they made for their now fiancé. So, if you really want to go bacon your partner fall in love, this is the way to do it.

TikToker @melissa.shepard8 also suggests serving the marry me chicken over pasta or as is with a side of mashed potatoes. If you follow this recipe, @melissa.shepard8 also suggests topping your chicken with some basil along with the extra shredded parmesan cheese. If you go the pasta route, while angel hair seems to be the most popular choice, TikToker @summerbriii says serving marry me chicken over egg noodles is “so bomb.”

Whatever way you decide to plate your marry me chicken, whoever you’re making it for will love it. For Feb. 14, plan a romantic date night in with your partner where you cook the marry me chicken recipe from TikTok together. This recipe may even win over your roomies if you’re trying to get out of doing your chores for the month. You never know, marry me chicken is so good that it has the potential to get you more than just a proposal with the right audience.