‘Tis the season to be merry, and what better way to ring in the cheeriest time of year than with a glowing green cocktail? The Grinch Mimosa is trending on TikTok, not just because it’s adorably festive, but also because it tastes like a slightly sweeter version of a traditional mimosa. To find out exactly how to make the Grinch Mimosa that’s making everyone’s heart grow three sizes, get your cocktail glasses ready and follow along.

TikTok is chockfull of exciting ideas, especially when it comes to #foodtok. That delightful little corner of the internet is brimming with fun, inventive TikTok recipes, and the best part? They’re extremely easy to make. If you only have a minute or less to fit an entire recipe into a video clip, chances are you’ll be able to pull it off from home as well.

There are a few different ways to make this super trendy holiday cocktail, but the simplest version only involves three ingredients. That’s it! And they’re all pretty common and should be easy to find at your local liquor store. That said, if you like your cocktails to be a little extra, there are also a few different ways to add a little sparkle or sprinkles to your glass rim for a truly over-the-top experience.

If you plan to add a sweet and sugary marshmallow rim to your Grinch mimosa just like @misssavannaraelynne did on TikTok, you’ll want to go ahead and do that first with a separate glass. You can melt marshmallows with a bit of butter in a pan on the stove, or you go straight for the jar of Marshmallow Fluf to make it easy. Roll out your rim in the melted marshmallow, then top with some holiday sprinkles. Alternately you could dip the glass rim in some orange juice, then roll through some red or green sugar.

Once that’s out of the way, it’s time to make your Grinch mimosas. Here are the must-have ingredients:

One bottle of orange juice (any kind)

One bottle of Blue Curaçao

One bottle of your favorite champagne

To mix, start by getting a different cup than the one you already decorated. Add as much orange juice as you’d like in your Grinch Mimosa, then add just a splash of Blue Curaçao. Stir, and watch as your cocktail immediately turns to a glowing green.

Now it’s time to put it all together. Pour your green base into your previously decorated glass, then top it all off with your favorite champagne (heavy pours accepted and expected). There you have it: a bubbly, fizzy, neon green drink that even your grinchiest guest will approve of.

Even if you aren’t planning on having anyone over for the holidays, this trending TikTok drink is so easy to make that you might as well grab all the ingredients and pop the bubbly for yourself. After all, it’s been a long year, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than by kicking back and sipping on a fancy drink like the Grinch Mimosa by the fire.