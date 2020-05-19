You know that when your bananas start to brown that just means it's time to make some banana bread, and these easy banana bread recipes on TikTok will help you do just that. Not only is banana bread tasty AF, but it can be super fun to make with your partner in the kitchen. The real question you have to ask yourself is what banana bread should you test out.

Of course, there's the OG loaf that you can't go wrong with. However, when you start adding in additional ingredients like chocolate chips, walnuts, and cinnamon, you open yourself up to a whole new world of banana bread possibilities. Start by looking through your cabinets to see what ingredients you're working with. That could help narrow down what bread to make. Then, check out any of these nine easy-to-follow banana bread recipes on TikTok. They're delicious, and since this is on TikTok, you know that these recipes videos are quick. That means you'll learn how to make some bread in no time.

The fun really comes from working with your partner in the kitchen to make everything come together. You can even document your baking attempts for a TikTok vid of your own. The most a-peel-ing part of all is that at the end of the day, you'll have tasty banana bread to enjoy with the person you loaf the most.

1. OG Banana Bread TikTok This TikTok tutorial covers everything you need for a simple and easy banana bread recipe. You can't go wrong with the OG. Once you tackle regular banana bread, you'll feel comfortable adding in extra ingredients like nuts, chocolate, and maybe even coconut flakes.

2. Coffee Cake Banana Bread Whip up this coffee cake banana bread to enjoy with your favorite brew in the morning. There's even a sweet part two to this recipe that includes making a glaze to drizzle on top.

3. Vegan Banana Bread If you're vegan, you'll be happy to have this vegan banana bread recipe on hand. This recipe uses ingredients like oat milk instead of dairy milk, and no eggs. There's an option to add chocolate chips in the batter and on top if you'd like, and honestly, who doesn't want a little extra chocolate with their bananas?

4. Banana Bread In A Mug If you're looking for a single serving for you and bae, you might want to try this simple banana bread in a mug recipe. Take your fave mug, add all the ingredients, and pop it in the microwave. It's that easy. Don't forget to capture a cute Boomerang of you and your partner toasting your tasty mugs before diving in.

5. Banana Bread With Pudding TikTok Another banana dessert you might love is banana pudding. Now, you can mix a little of your two fave treats together with this banana bread recipe that uses pudding in the batter. Add a scoop of ice cream on top for a delicious dessert on date night.

6. Peanut Butter Banana Bread If you like peanut butter with your bananas, you'll want to try this banana bread recipe that uses peanut butter in the batter. Of course, the peanut butter is optional if you don't have some in your kitchen. Once all the ingredients are added, mix them together in a blender.

7. Walnut Banana Bread Recipe From Bebe Rexha Why nut add some walnuts to your batter? This yummy banana bread recipe is brought to you by Bebe Rexha. That's right — when she's not crushing it on stage, she's a master in the kitchen making delicious banana bread that you seriously need to try.

8. Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips If you want to add something sweet to your banana bread batter, chocolate chips should be your first choice. Bananas and chocolate go together like you and bae, after all.