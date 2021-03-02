Whenever you make a quick ramen dish for lunch, dinner, or an afternoon snack, the tried-and-true steps include boiling the noodles, mixing in the provided seasoning, and pouring them into a bowl. But that basic technique has serious competition in this viral ramen recipe on TikTok, which uses brown sugar, red pepper flakes, and a flavorful dash of a Trader Joe's favorite: Everything But The Bagel seasoning. It's easy to follow, and spices up mealtimes in a major way.

To get started with the TikTok-inspired ramen recipe, you'll need a medium-sized pot and pan, and ingredients like ramen noodles, butter, garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, an egg, and, of course, Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasame Seasoning Blend. You'll want to cook the noodles in a pot, according to the package's instructions, but leave out any steps regarding spices or seasoning. At the same time, you'll want to prepare your sauce by melting butter in the pan and mixing it with aromatic ingredients like garlic and red pepper flakes, which will give your dish some heat.

Once your sauce is prepared, and your ramen noodles are cooked and drained, it's time to mix everything together in your pot and scramble in your egg. Now, this may feel like a lot of steps, but these TikTokers' videos will show you how to properly put together this viral ramen recipe. Not to mention, their "first bite" reactions will make you want to run (not walk) to your kitchen to prep this trending dish.

1. This Video Breaks Down The Ingredients First up is this video by @westnest4, who makes the ramen as part of their husband's lunch. The video breaks down all of the ingredients you need, and the exact measurements of them, to prep your tasty dish. It may be in your best interest to put the separate ingredients into mini bowls before you start cooking to make prepping the recipe easier. The TikToker does say that there is no exact measurement for the soy sauce. Just eyeball it!

2. This Video Takes You Through Each Tasty Step Taking a recipe one step at a time is the best way to master it, and this #tiktokramen video by @dagoldies3 is easy to follow along with. The TikToker explains what they're adding to the pan, as they add it. You can even see how they stir the garlic into the butter, as well as their happy final reaction.

3. This Video Uses A Soy Sauce Alternative If you don't have soy sauce at home, or simply want to swap it out for a different ingredient, watch this ramen recipe video by @ashglass019. They use liquid aminos — a cooking seasoning that's made out of coconut sap or soybeans and is typically gluten-free — instead, which has about the same taste and consistency. In addition, they toss in extra red pepper flakes to make their dish spicy AF.

4. This Video Has A Hidden Egg Hack In many of these viral ramen recipe TikToks, you'll notice that the TikToker cracks an egg right into the pan with the cooked noodles and yummy sauce. TikToker @annakatharper has a new approach that's different and maybe easier. They whisk the egg in a separate bowl and then pour it into the pan, like you would when making scrambled eggs. Certified genius.

5. This Video Makes The Recipe Look So Easy Do you need a confidence boost before trying out this ramen recipe for yourself? Look no further than this ramen video by @tipsandtricksforevery1 that uses slick transitions to go from one step to the next. It'll remind you that this meal isn't super hard to conquer, and has the tastiest results.

6. This Video Leaves Out The Everything But The Bagel Seasoning You've checked all of your cabinets and you're out of Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend *gasp*. Don't fret, because @j_balanay didn't use the seasoning in their ramen recipe, and it still looks quite delish. Long story short: This ingredient is not a total necessity.