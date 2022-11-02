Who knew Matt James’ post-Bachelor career would involve a lot of TikToks and recipes? Along with some viral pumpkin cinnamon rolls and a super quick salad, Matt James’ blueberry waffle skillet breakfast sandwich is the next TikTok recipe you’ll want to try at home. They say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but it really will be your favorite thing with this epic waffle sandwich in your life.

What makes James’ blueberry waffle recipe so good is that it combines everything delicious about breakfast into one easy-to-eat sandwich. You have your sausage, egg, and cheese all on a blueberry waffle, so you’ve got the savory and sweet as well. It’s berry good and actually fairly easy to make. You just need one skillet, which makes cleaning up super easy, too. The best part is that you can definitely tweak this recipe to your liking.

If you happen to be more of a bacon breakfast person, swap out the sausage or go with a plant-based link to make vegan-friendly breakfast sandwiches. You could also add on more ingredients instead of swapping out the existing toppings if you just want more flavor. It’s all up to you, but of course, you need the OG recipe for Matt James’ blueberry waffle skillet breakfast sandwich on TikTok to begin with.

How To Make Matt James’ Blueberry Waffle Breakfast Sandwich From TikTok

To begin, you might need to head to the grocery store. Bring along this list of breakfast ingredients that includes:

Sausage

Hash browns

Butter

Eggs

Kellogg’s Eggo Blueberry Waffles

Cheese (your choice)

Once you have your breakfast items ready to go, start off by cooking your sausage. If it’s frozen, you may need to cook in your skillet covered for about six minutes. As soon as your sausage is as crispy as you like it, use the same skillet to then cook your hash browns. James uses one frozen hash brown patty that he cooks for about four minutes on each side. Set your sausage and hash brown to the side as you then cook your eggs to your liking. You could prefer scrambled or over easy, but James goes with two simple sunny side up eggs that are a little undercooked. When you place them in the oven later, they’ll cook a bit more so just be aware of that. James also uses butter to grease the skillet and make sure none of these ingredients are sticking to the bottom.

After your eggs, you’ll want to start assembling your sandwich. Add an egg on top of your blueberry Eggo waffle that’s in the skillet, followed by your sausage, cheese, hash brown, second egg, and then more cheese — or “mo cheese” as James says. Secure your sandwich with a second blueberry waffle that has butter and a toothpick on top, and place in the oven for about eight minutes at 425 degrees. When it’s ready, you’ll take it out of the oven, slice it in half, and enjoy with some maple syrup.

The maple syrup is not required, but really does bring more of that sweet flavor to balance out the savory sausage, egg, and cheese. You could even drizzle on some hot sauce for a kick. Some other ways to spice up your blueberry waffle skillet breakfast sandwich is to use different cheeses, add some lettuce for a crunch, make a homemade waffle, or throw in some fresh blueberries on top. However you make your breakfast sandwich, you’re sure to love it a waffle lot.