Matt James’ Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Recipe Is Going Viral On TikTok

There’s no denying fall is pumpkin season. You’ve got pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pancakes, and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you’re a PSL lover or not, though, you’ll want to try Matt James’ pumpkin cinnamon roll recipe from TikTok, which he made with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. The Bachelor duo are no strangers to sharing recipes on TikTok, but this seasonal pumpkin cinnamon rolls recipe is so gourd.

Anyone on the foodie side of TikTok knows there is a cinnamon roll hack going around the FYP. The hack involves TikTokers adding heavy cream to their ready to bake cinnamon rolls to create even better (and bigger) cinnamon rolls at home. While this recipe from James and Kirkconnell is similar, you will also need a few extra ingredients including the star of the dish: some ready-to-bake pumpkin cinnamon rolls from the store.

These extras and added steps really make the pumpkin cinnamon rolls worth trying. They’re so good that you’ll want to bake them all fall long, whether it’s for breakfast on Thanksgiving morning or just a Halloween brunch with your best witches. You don’t even need an excuse to make pumpkin cinnamon rolls other than you want to try something tasty for yourself. Of course, you’ll first need to head to the store for those additional ingredients.

How To Make Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls From TikTok

In addition to your Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls, you’ll also need to add the following to your grocery list:

Heavy whipping cream

Stick of butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons cream cheese

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

1/4 cup milk of your choice

The heavy whipping cream, stick of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon will be used for the cinnamon rolls, while the cream cheese, melted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and milk can be set aside with the icing that comes with the dough for later. To start off, you’ll want to first grease the bottom of whatever pan you’re using and place your pumpkin spice rolls on top. From there, pour in your heavy whipping cream like the TikTok cinnamon rolls hack until it covers the bottom of your pan.

Set your pan aside for a second as you mix together the butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl. This will be your extra cinnamon butter that goes on top of the rolls as they cook in the oven. In their TikTok, James and Kirkconnell then placed aluminum foil on top of the pan before placing in the oven for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. TikToker @biancacarangelo, who made James and Kirkconnell’s pumpkin cinnamon rolls recipe, ended up leaving the cinnamon rolls in the oven for about 45 minutes, so adjust the cooking time if needed.

While the cinnamon rolls are baking, work on the icing. You could just stick with the icing that comes with the cinnamon rolls, but adding the cream cheese, melted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and milk to that icing just enhances that flavor. It also gives it a more homemade taste, so you really fool your friends into thinking you made these pumpkin cinnamon rolls entirely from scratch.

Just be sure to really mix the icing until it’s smooth. When the rolls are out of the oven, pour the icing on top. To make sure your icing doesn’t melt, you should let your rolls cool for a bit before adding it on top, but eating them straight out of the oven when they’re warm and gooey may be too tempting to resist. Either way, you’ll have delicious pumpkin cinnamon rolls to share or eat all by yourself. On TikTok, James claims these are the best cinnamon rolls he’s ever had, so you know you’re in for a treat.