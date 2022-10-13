For some people, TikTok is a place to follow travel vlogs for wanderlust inspiration, while others scroll through their FYP to LOL at the latest viral meme. While Swifties use the app for breaking down Taylor Swift Easter eggs and Harries share Harry Styles concert footage, foodies may be looking for recipes hacks when they open TikTok. One tutorial that has been trending lately is how to make the TikTok cinnamon roll hack with heavy cream. This tasty cinnamon roll recipe takes your ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls from the store and makes them taste like you bought them at a bakery.

The best part about TikTok’s cinnamon roll recipe is that it only requires one not-so-secret ingredient to make: heavy whipping cream. While you may enjoy your Pillsbury cinnamon rolls as is, you have to try this TikTok hack to make them bigger, gooier, and more delicious at least once. These viral TikTok cinnamon rolls are so easy to make that you’ll want to whip them up for your bestie brunch or to try other variations on the trend, like Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s pumpkin cinnamon rolls. While getting creative is always welcome, you’ll first want to know how to make the OG cinnamon roll hack with heavy cream from TikTok.

How To Make TikTok Cinnamon Rolls With Heavy Cream

This recipe works best with the Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls, so you’ll want to pick those up from the store. You’ll also want to scoop up some heavy whipping cream, as that’s the key ingredient here. That’s really all you need, but adding a few extra ingredients will really take your TikTok cinnamon rolls to the next level. For that, you may want to pick up:

Butter

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Powdered sugar

Vanilla extract

Milk

According to TikToker @kris.tin.michelle, you’ll first want to grease your pan and place your Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls inside to start making the viral TikTok cinnamon rolls. The next step is the most important: Add your heavy whipping cream to the pan as well. Most TikTokers are adding the cream just to cover the bottom of the pan, but @kris.tin.michelle says to get your cream “half way up” the rolls.

Since the cinnamon rolls will soak up the heavy whipping cream, making them larger, you’ll want to make more cinnamon butter to go on top as well. This is when you take your butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon and mix it in a bowl. TikToker @kris.tin.michelle also adds in a bit of salt, but this step is totally up to you. Once mixed, pour that on top of your cinnamon rolls as well before placing in the oven.

As your rolls bake, TikToker @itslydiamarie took this time to make a special icing as well. Taking the icing that came with your rolls, mix that with your powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. This gives you even more icing to coat onto your large cinnamon rolls, which is the next step. After letting your rolls cool for a bit out of the oven, drizzle on your homemade icing or just the icing that comes with rolls. It’s up to you. These are your cinnamon rolls to enjoy.

In fact, other TikTokers, like @kitchentool, have used things like Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer instead of the heavy whipping cream to spice things up. TikToker @kitchentool also places some caramel and pecans on top of the TikTok cinnamon rolls for added crunch. Since this TikTok recipe hack is so easy to follow, you really can get creative with your cinnamon rolls. Heck, you may even come up with a recipe that’s so totally unique and delicious that you’ll want to share it on TikTok as well.