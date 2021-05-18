Think back to the near-start of quarantine, circa April/May 2020, when practically everyone was making bread. There was sourdough, there was banana bread, there was a sourdough banana bread combo — but do you remember TikTok's viral frog bread? It’s literally little bread buns shaped to look like frogs. While it was more of a fleeting trend in comparison to its predecessors, it sure was ribbeting — and the recipe is making a comeback, just in time for its first anniversary.
With more and more people getting vaccinated, and the U.S. starting to open back up, some TikTokers are getting nostalgic, looking back at their early quarantine hobbies. If you scroll back through your TikToks, you might remember that, in May 2020, you attempted to make frog bread or that your “For You” page was filled with other TikTokers’ versions of the tasty treat. You may have posted your cute creations to Instagram or showed them off in your friend Zoom hang right before moving on to the next viral TikTok food trend.
One year later, you probably forgot how much frog bread could bake you happy, so now’s the time to do it again. If you loved it the first time or totally missed out, this is your chance to make some super cute TikTok frog bread for yourself by following these seven recipes.