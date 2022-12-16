You’ve likely heard of butter boards by now, but TikTokers are craving more. In fact, toss your boards aside, because the new TikTok trend is to make butter candles. That’s right, people are creating candles made out of butter that can be served with fresh bread and biscuits. Sure, it sounds way more complicated than just spreading some butter on toast, but once you know how to make butter candles from TikTok, you’ll realize it’s a lot easier than you’d think.

At first glance, a butter candle looks just like a regular yellow candle. However, it’s made with butter rather than wax. When you light your butter candle, it slowly melts, which makes it easier for you to dip your bread in. You might be wondering, why don’t you just dip your bread in regular butter? But what’s the fun in that? It’s true that a butter candle isn’t the easiest way to enjoy buttered toast, but it is definitely one of the prettiest ways.

For foodies who are always in search of the most Insta-worthy dish, you’ll definitely want to make your own butter candle. With the holiday season in high gear, make some butter candles to light during your bestie get together. To make sure your prep is “smooth like butter,” here is a recipe for how to make butter candles from TikTok.

How To Make Butter Candles At Home

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the butter candle originated, since there are some videos of TikTokers making candles out of butter from last December. However, the popularity of butter candles has definitely increased lately with the holiday season in full force. With some last-minute parties still on the calendar and New Year’s Eve approaching, you’ll want to learn how to make a butter candle to bring to your next get together.

The first step is always assembling your ingredients. What you’ll need to make a butter candle is the following:

A stick of butter

Cooking twine

A cup

That’s really it for just a plain butter candle, but some other ingredients to consider include garlic, salt, and rosemary. Following TikToker @samofrais’ butter candle tutorial, you’ll want to heat up your butter in a pan until it’s fully melted. Add in any extra ingredients you want before pouring your butter in your cup or dish. Be sure to place your cooking twine in the cup and have some of the string sticking out of the top. To do this, wrap the part of your twine that isn’t going into the butter around a stick, pencil, popsicle stick, or even chopstick, and have that sit on top of your cup with the rest of the string inside.

When your butter cools down, it’ll harden again and look like a candle. You can then serve your candle with dinner. As it melts, you’ll be able to pour the melted butter on top of your food.

What Are Some Other Butter Candle Ideas?

A butter candle is already creative AF, but you can make your creation even more unique. Some ideas from TikTok include a garlic confit butter candle, which is what TikTok @willcookforcake did, as well as putting it in a bread bowl. With the butter candle in the middle of your bread, you can easily dip the bread as your candle melts.

Of course, you can also just set your candle on your charcuterie board if you’d like to serve it that way. TikToker @spoonuniversity, who went this route, also pours the melted butter into a paper cup. This makes it easier to get the butter candle out once it’s hardened and be able to place a plain butter candle on the board without the cup. If you can’t choose which way to go, just follow @foodiaz’s tutorial. This butter candle recipe not only includes garlic and is made with a paper cup, but the final butter candle is also placed in a bread bowl that is the centerpiece of a charcuterie board. There’s no butter way to celebrate the holidays!