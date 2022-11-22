Julia Fox’s TikTok page is a one-stop shop for all kinds of surprises, from scorching hot takes, spilled celeb tea, daring fashion looks, and tons of DIYs. She’s a woman of the people, and she’s not one to gatekeep the secrets to her slay. Fox loves to share all her at-home how-tos, whether she’s bleaching her brows, manicuring her nails, or creating a dress out of leaves she picked up off the streets of NYC. If one thing’s consistent about Fox, it’s that she can always say she “did it herself” — and there’s somehow always a twist you wouldn’t expect. This week, she posted her first recipe TikTok, which shows how she gives banana bread a sweet and nutty glow-up. Here’s how to make Julia Fox’s banana bread recipe from TikTok if you want to recreate it yourself.

The actress, model, and TikTok philosopher is always raving about her newest creative hack to scam the game of life and “upcycle” items into something new (in proper Aquarius fashion). Her recent TikTok opens with a shot of overripe bananas she calls “yucky,” saying “I don’t want to throw them out, so I’m going to make banana bread with them.” She goes on to demonstrate an easy and quick recipe for chocolate chip banana bread that any single mom or It-girl would appreciate, and showed off the final product, announcing, “She’s so soft and moist.” She gives the dish an Italian twist by incorporating almond extract and topping the bread with creamy hazelnut spread for a nutty and warm bite that hits the spot in the wintertime. Add this to the list of democratized DIYs by Julia Fox, and try it out for yourself with the full banana bread recipe below.

How To Make Julia Fox’s Banana Bread Recipe

Here’s what you’ll need:

8 tbsp butter

3/4 cup sugar

3-4 ripe bananas

2 eggs

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2-1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Nocciolata hazelnut spread

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add in bananas and mash together until smooth. Stir in the eggs, vanilla, and almond extract. In a separate mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and combine until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the banana bread batter into a greased loaf ban and bake for one hour. Let cool, slice, and top with hazelnut spread for a sweet and creamy bite. Enjoy.

One comment under the TikTok points out that she forgot the staple banana bread spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, to which she replied, “I’m Italian. I put almond extract in everything, it’s very strong.” Another commenter backed her up, adding, “I just made this. I don't add any cinnamon. And it tastes just fine...,” so do with that what you will. You can always sprinkle some cinnamon on top or swap out the hazelnut spread for another nut butter if hazelnut’s not your vibe. You can order the exact Italian brand for the hazelnut topping online here (which so happens to be organic, gluten-free, and environmentally-conscious) and is so delicious, you might just make it a part of your baking routine.

Between the additions of almond and hazelnut, plus the semi-sweet bite of chocolate chips, this banana bread is giving “Italian pastry” flavors. It’s tasty and festive, which could be perfect for serving at holiday gatherings like Friendsgiving or Christmas morning. Try it out for yourself and grab this yummy recipe from TikTok’s favorite muse.