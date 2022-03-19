Julia Shared A DIY Tutorial On How To Turn A Pair Of Jeans Into Her Latest Edgy Look

Denim on denim has always been an attention-grabbing look ever since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s unforgettable 2001 American Music Award matching fit. So, it’s no surprise the internet instantly took to Julia Fox stepping out on Thursday, March 17 in Los Angeles in an edgy DIY denim low-rise jeans and bandeau combo showing off her abs. She later shared photos and a five-minute video tutorial of how to achieve the high-key Y2K outfit on Instagram, so now you too can follow Julia Fox’s DIY denim jeans and bandeau tutorial to turn one pair of high-rise jeans into a complete outfit.

This isn’t the first time the Uncut Gems actress rocked denim on denim. During her short-lived relationship with Kanye “Ye” West, the former couple made their first public appearance on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week in matching denim outfits. While the relationship didn’t last, the bold style pairing definitely made a huge impact on fashion lovers.

But Fox has proven she doesn’t need West by her side to turn instantly iconic looks. She revealed that her latest all-denim fit was actually a DIY project constructed completely out of one pair of high-rise jeans.

In her Instagram tutorial, Fox took a pair of scissors and cut the top three to four inches off the waist of her jeans, turning her high-waisted pants into the perfect low-rise jeans. Even better: the denim strip she cut off became her bandeau. Kinda genius.

Sharing creative style tutorials on IG seems to be Fox’s latest hobby. A couple days before she posted her jeans hack, the fashion-forward actor shared a tutorial on how to achieve her signature dramatic eye makeup.

She completed her denim ensemble with Alexander Wang boots and a bag from the designer that perfectly matched in faded denim. Fox is the latest celeb to embrace the rising denim on denim trend, with Jennifer Lopez’s Balmain bustier and jeans fit in 2019 and Kendall Jenner’s summery American Eagle crop top and skinny jeans in 2018. They’ve all proven that denim never goes out of style, no matter what shape or form it’s in.

Got a pair of old jeans lying around? Grab a pair of scissors from your kitchen drawer and get crafty.

If you have the bank to splurge on Fox’s full look, you can find the boots and bag on Alexander Wang’s website: