Kanye “Ye” West and new boo Julia Fox just took their relationship to a stylish new level. The couple made their red carpet debut while attending Paris Fashion Week in matching denim outfits. The duo attended the Kenzo Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show on Sunday, Jan. 23, where they posed with friends like Pharrell Williams and J Balvin. Ye is pretty well known for his love of fashion and he’s already given Fox a complete wardrobe makeover, so it’s no surprise the couple totally stole the spotlight with matching fashions. The photos of Kanye West & Julia Fox’s red carpet debut in denim are a major throwback to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

The duo each rocked head-to-toe denim outfits for the big event. Ye and Fox’s look no doubt bring back memories of Spears and Timberlake’s iconic 2000 American Music Awards appearance. Spears sported a Kurt and Brown denim gown that was accompanied with an array of rhinestone accessories while Timberlake wore a light-wash denim tuxedo paired with a cowboy hat. The out-of-the-box look has gone on to define Y2K fashion in a major way, so Ye and Fox’s new take on it combines modern edge with stylish nostalgia.

With a few tweaks, Ye and Fox made the matching all-denim looks their own. Ye, like JT, wore a lighter shade of denim with matching jeans, an oversized jacket, black shades, gloves, and boots. Meanwhile, Fox didn’t wear a dress but wore denim pants and boots paired with a cropped jacket that nods towards Madonna’s 1990 Jean Paul Gaultier’s cone bra.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna’s iconic cone bra first caught the public eye while she was on her Blonde Ambition Tour. While performing in Chiba, Japan, the singer wore Gaultier’s pink cone bra corset that was inspired by the 1950’s bralette style. Although controversial for the time, the look has been widely recreated by stars like Lady Gaga at the 2009 Much Music Awards and her “Alejandro” music video, and Katy Perry in her 2010 “California Girls” music video where the singer wore whipped cream cans.

Given that Fox and Ye have had dinner with Madonna on Jan. 12, it’s easy to see where Fox’s look gained likely gained its inspiration.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress recently got candid in her latest podcast episode of “Forbidden Fruits,” where she addressed claims that stated she was only dating West for clout. “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

If Ye and Fox’s next red carpet look is anything like their all-denim outfits, it’s bound to be another serve.