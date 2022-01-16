Kanye Gave Julia A Complete Wardrobe Overhaul Right After They Met

Kanye West is known for his fashion sense, and it’s no secret that he loves to share his style ideas with those closest to him. So of course, he was eager to do just one thing when he began seeing his new boo: clean out Julia Fox’s closet. In a Jan. 15 interview with Interview Magazine, Julia Fox explained she got rid of all her old clothes just days after meeting Kanye West in Miami. The 31-year-old said this time in her life with Ye has been a transformative, and she feels she’s “really surrendering.”

Fox spilled some details on her most recent date with Ye, where the two met up for dinner with Madonna and had an impromptu photoshoot. This was the second time the new duo has held a photoshoot — all planned by Ye. Both shoots entailed setting Fox up with a full-scale wardrobe. Yet, it seems like Fox got a complete wardrobe overhaul in her personal closet too. “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my sh*t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,” she told Interview Magazine. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

The thought and creativity Ye has put into each of their dates has allowed Fox to let go and feel taken care of, she explained. As someone who has always been the primary caretaker of her son, she said she feels she’s earned this moment. “Even a month ago, I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f*cking miserable that I know that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’ And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

Still, as romantic as it is for a significant other to buy you designer clothes, there’s one piece of Fox’s experience with Ye that is awfully similar to his time with Kim Kardashian. In a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, West gave his then-girlfriend an extensive closet makeover with the help of his stylist at the time, Renelou Padora. “Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because that is what life is about,” Kim said in the episode. “He is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is.”

As excited as Kim was for the ultimate makeover, she became hesitant when West told her she’d really have to get rid of everything, including items that held significance to her. In a 2015 interview on Live with Kelly and Michael, the reality star further explained she drew the line at getting rid of her shoes during the makeover episode. “It was like a pile to the ceiling, of shoes and all my amazing shoes that I loved,” she said. “And I started crying. I was like, ‘I can’t get rid of this stuff. Your stylist has no idea what she’s talking about.’ So I put it all in another room and I was like, ‘I’ll trust your opinion but I’m not getting rid of my stuff.'”

But the very same day, she walked back into her closet and found that West had filled it back up with completely new clothes and accessories. “I walked in my room and there was an entire room filled with all new clothes and all the stuff he wanted to fill back up my closet with and it was really cool new designers –– I hadn’t even heard of some of these designers before,” Kim told Kelly and Michael. “It really helped me fall in love with fashion and I eventually did get rid of most of that stuff and my style has totally evolved and changed but I didn’t see it at the time, I had to work it out myself.”

It seems like both Fox and Kardashian came to accept their new fashion sense — with a little help from Ye, of course.