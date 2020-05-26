If your heart rate is just now slowing down after watching Uncut Gems back when it premiered in December 2019, it's time to start taking some deep, meditative breaths. And for those who haven't seen the anxiety-inducing Adam Sandler drama yet, you'd better start preemptively calming yourselves, too, because it's finally available to watch via a certain ubiquitous streaming service. According to these tweets about Uncut Gems being on Netflix, you're not going to be able to resist watching (or rewatching) it, so prepare accordingly.

Telling the story of Howard Ratner (Sandler), a seedy New York jewelry dealer with a gambling problem, Uncut Gems is a two-hour fever dream of dazzling trinkets, celebrity cameos, and terrible decisions. The film generated tons of buzz — and countless memes when it was released at the end of last year — but even though everyone seemed to be talking about it, it was snubbed by the Academy Awards, much to fans' anger.

The movie is definitely not for everyone, but that doesn't mean you should steer clear. As I put it to a friend back when I was still reeling from everything that happened in the movie, I did not particularly enjoy myself while watching, but you should see it for the experience.

Now is the perfect time to do so. The film has been available to stream on Netflix in other parts of the world for months, and it was finally made available to viewers in the U.S. on May 25.

Though many people who have seen Uncut Gems still haven't stopped thinking about it talking about it, and making memes about it, the film's arrival to Netflix U.S. has reignited the conversations in a whole new way.

So get a cozy blanket and some comfort-food snacks, because as soon as you pull up Uncut Gems on Netflix, you're going to need to be as relaxed as possible.

Uncut Gems is streaming on Netflix now.