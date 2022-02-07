Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox are *not* over, despite the speculation. ICYMI (or are not avidly watching Fox’s Instagram), the rumors started when Fox unfollowed Juliye fan accounts and deleted several pictures with West. Cue the question: Did West and Fox break up? Though all signs pointed to a split, Fox cleared up the confusion on her Instagram stories.

On Feb. 6, Fox explained what happened. “Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK? Suddenly, Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she told the camera. But what about those deleted (see: archived) pics? Apparently, she was sick of the comments accusing her of “only post[ing] the photos [she] looked good in.”

A source told Page Six, “She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal.” The comments section was full of people implying that West was “uncomfortable” and “[didn’t] want to be there,” BTW. Not exactly what you want people to say when you post a carousel of pictures of you and your boyfriend from your birthday celebration.

After clearing things up over Instagram, Fox unarchived the posts and edited the caption to add, “YES IM [sic] AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN 💅🏻.” Honestly, isn’t that what Instagram is all about?

In other words, West’s recent disagreements with Kim Kardashian had nothing to do with Fox’s decision to declutter her Instagram. In fact, another source told Page Six that Fox is pretty understanding about the whole situation, saying, “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible.” In December, Fox called her ex Peter Artiev a “dead beat dad” on IG, so she knows a thing or two about public disputes about co-parenting.

“She just wants them to resolve their issues,” the insider added. 100% agree.

Here’s hoping Kimye finds a way to handle things cordially soon. In the meantime, I’ll be refreshing Fox’s Instagram.