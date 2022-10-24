Let’s be real: there are probably countless times when you’re craving sushi, but you just don’t have the budget for ordering delivery or the skills to make your own rolls at home. You might even be hosting a dinner party with your besties and looking for something new to serve up to impress them all. Whatever the situation, you need to know how to make TikTok’s sushi bake at home. This simple TikTok recipe that’s going viral has everything you love about restaurant sushi rolls — but in one giant baking dish to serve or snack on.

It’s no secret that TikTok has all the hacks and tips for foodies who just want to make delicious and easy dishes at home. Whether it’s a baked pasta or viral cinnamon roll hack, TikTok is like your sous-chef, ready to help in the kitchen. When you’re craving a California roll, you can pull out this sushi bake recipe from TikTok to make a simple dish in a matter of minutes. Since there are so many different sushi rolls out there, you could even take this sushi bake recipe and make it your own with different ingredients, but you’ll first need to know how to make the TikTok viral sushi bake recipe that’s all over the FYP.

How To Make TikTok’s Sushi Bake

A sushi bake is just simply baking all the ingredients you normally find in a sushi roll into a baking dish. Since it’s that simple, there are a variety of sushi bake recipes to follow, but TikToker @gaming_foodie has this sushi bake recipe that currently has over 3M likes on TikTok and is showing up on the FYP. If you’re looking for a place to start, here are the ingredients you need to pick up from the store or gather in your kitchen:

1/2 lb Salmon

Garlic powder

Salt

Black pepper

Oil

1/2 lb Imitation crab

3 oz Cream cheese

1/4 cup Kewpie mayo

1 tablespoon Sriracha

Two to three cups of rice

Seaweed or furikake

Scallions

Sesame seeds

What you’ll first need to do is bake your salmon however you’d like. In this recipe, @gaming_foodie cooks the salmon in an air fryer for nine minutes at 400 degrees after adding garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and oil on top. While the salmon is cooking, cut up your imitation crab into tiny pieces and add it to a bowl. You’ll also add your salmon to the same bowl once it’s done. Be sure to mix it all together while also shredding up your salmon in the process.

Once that’s all mixed together, add in your cream cheese, mayo, and Sriracha (or any hot sauce) into the bowl as well. This will be your sushi mix. Set it aside as you press your rice to the bottom of a baking dish or pan and sprinkle on top your crushed up seaweed or furikake. You’ll add your sushi mix on top of the seaweed layer before baking in the oven for about 10 minutes at 380 degrees. If you’ve got all your ingredients ready to go, you could make this in less than 30 minutes.

When it’s done, add more hot sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds on top. In the caption, TikToker @gaming_foodie suggests cucumbers and avocado as extra toppings that would go great with this sushi bake. You’ll also want to have some extra seaweed sheets on hand for putting the sushi bake inside as you snack on it.

Other Ways To Enjoy TikTok’s Sushi Bake Recipe

As mentioned, this isn’t the only way to make a sushi bake at home. There is tons of inspiration on TikTok for other ideas. For instance, if you’d rather use raw fish, follow TikToker @myhealthydish’s sushi bake recipe with wild Alaskan pollock. This recipe also switches things up by having sliced avocado placed on top of the bake, and it just needs to be left in the oven a little bit longer. TikToker @lizzymwong also has a fresh take on the sushi bake recipe that doesn’t use salmon at all and instead has some wasabi and green onions added to the imitation crab mix.

With the holidays coming up, this sushi bake recipe may just be the dish you want to bring to your Friendsgiving or family’s holiday potluck. It’ll really maki the dinner spread soy good.