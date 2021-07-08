A day out on the water is already perfect with the sun and your friends by your side. The only thing that would make it even better is the right snack to enjoy when you’re not tanning or tubing. Luckily, you can always turn to TikTok for the latest recipes for any occasion — even a sea day — and TikTok’s boat dip recipe is just what you need for your next lake trip.

The latest viral food trend comes from TikToker @lnoden who created this delicious dip with:

Sour cream

Shredded cheese

Diced tomatoes

Green chiles

Taco seasoning

Combined all together, it makes the perfect cheesy dip for whatever chips you want to bring along on the boat. Not only is it delicious, but it’s easy to throw together at home. You could even prep some ahead of time and store it in your fridge for whenever your friends invite you out on the boat last minute.

It’s called boat dip, because TikToker @lnoden enjoys it out on the lake, but you can make boat dip for any summer activity you have planned. Make some TikTok boat dip for your next pool day, backyard barbecue, or even a romantic picnic date with your SO. It’s so delicious that you’ll be wanting to make it all summer long just like these six TikTokers who have already tried the viral treat.

01 The OG Boat Dip Recipe If you’re new to TikTok’s boat dip, you must try the original creator @lnoden’s recipe. While @lnoden lists out all the ingredients on TikTok, you can also find a more detailed boat dip recipe on Instagram that includes a package of shredded cheese, a whole container of sour cream, one can of Ro-Tel tomatoes and diced green chilies, a packet of taco seasoning, and an optional can of corn. All you need to do is mix together in one container and refrigerate overnight.

02 A Step-By-Step Boat Recipe To Follow Along With If you need to see someone making boat dip, check out TikToker @mrsmichelehamilton’s video. She goes through each step in the process, so you can really see how it all combines together. @mrsmichelehamilton also explains why you’ll want to refrigerate your dip overnight, so that all the spices really blend together.

03 Taco Boat Dip Recipe If you’re looking for a snack your friends will really want to taco ‘bout, try this taco boat dip from TikToker @melissajorealrecipes. This is more of a layered dip that’s like a deconstructed taco. In your container, you’ll want to add whipped cream cheese, taco seasoning, salsa, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced black olives, and green onions. Bring along your fave tortilla chips, and you’re good to go.

04 Bacon Ranch Boat Dip Recipe TikTok You’ll definitely want to make this boat dip recipe from TikToker @danielleeats if you’re a bacon fiend. Instead of taco seasoning, this mix includes ranch and bacon bits for a bacon ranch boat dip. This is one you’ll want to try if you’re the kind of person who likes to dip everything from your chicken fingers to your pizza in ranch. And seriously, who could say no to bacon?

05 Cheesy Bacon Boat Dip For bacon lovers, there’s another boat dip recipe you need to try. This cheesy bacon boat dip from TikToker @bamagrammershop replaces the Ro-Tel in the original recipe, and uses bacon bits instead. If you still want the tomatoes and green chiles, you can add them in as well. It’s your dip, so have fun adding in whatever ingredients you want.

06 Chipotle Rollups With Boat Dip Boat dip isn’t just for chips either. You can use your mix to make some delicious chipotle meat and cheese rollups like TikToker @sarahyarnelle. All you need to do is spread your dip onto some tortillas and add your choice of cheese and meat. Roll everything up, and you’ve got yourself a second snack to serve on the boat. You could even serve these chipotle rollups on your summer charcuterie board.

No matter what recipe you try, enjoy your dip with any chips or your choice of veggies. If you don’t end up eating it all, it can easily be stored in your fridge for your next boat adventure as well. With a tasty dip like this though, your friends will be ferry impressed and will shore-ly eat it all.