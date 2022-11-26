Cardi B is adding another title to her name. Not only is she a Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter, but now, she’s also a mixologist. The “Up” singer proved she’s a pro cocktail-maker by sharing what she called “the best holiday drink” recipe on TikTok — and its a boozy hot chocolate recipe that looks almost too good to drink. Not only did Cardi B share her hot chocolate recipe with fans, but she also showed them how to put everything together — and the ‘Gram-worthy sip is actually super simple. With all the right ingredients, you can whip up your own Cardi B holiday drink in a matter of minutes.

IMO, this is the most wonderful time of the year for hot chocolate. As it gets colder outside, you just want to get cozier inside, and the best way to do that is with a steaming mug of hot cocoa. Cardi B called her recipe “the most delicious, coziest, holiday drink,” so you know it’s the perfect beverage to serve during your movie night in with your BFFs where you’re watching classic Christmas films like Elf and The Holiday. While it is a boozy recipe, you can always switch out some of the ingredients to make a version that everyone in your family can enjoy. Before you make it a part of your holiday sip rotation, you’ll first need to head to the store to pick up the ingredients.

How To Make Cardi B’s Holiday Drink Recipe From TikTok

Since this is a hot chocolate, you’ll need to start with milk and hot cocoa mix. While you can grab any hot cocoa mix, Cardi B says that in her opinion, Ghirardelli’s Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix is “the best.” So, if you’re planning to make the exact same drink, here’s everything you need:

Your choice of milk (Cardi B uses Fairlife Reduced Fat milk)

Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix

Baileys Irish Cream

Whip Shots Peppermint

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares

Start off by pouring milk into your mug then heat it up by placing it in the microwave for a few seconds. You can keep it cold if you prefer a cold hot chocolate, but your cocoa mix will stir in better if your milk is warm. After adding in your mix, stir it with either a spoon or a knife.

Once that’s mixed, add in your Baileys Irish Cream. Cardi B doesn’t say how much, but just top off your mug with the Baileys to your taste, leaving a little room for the whipped cream. If you’re making a non-alcoholic version of Cardi B’s holiday drink, skip this step and use regular whipped cream on top. For the OG, add your peppermint-flavored Whip Shots — Cardi B’s brand of vanilla-infused whipped cream — on top. The peppermint Whip Shots is infused with vanilla vodka, so it’s extra creamy. Add as much as you like on top. You can also make it more Insta-worthy by adding sprinkles or chocolate shavings.

Instead of topping off her drink with a chocolate garnish, Cardi B enjoys her hot chocolate by taking a bite out of a Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Square before taking a sip, and she raves that the combo is “so creamy,” “so good,” and literally melts in your mouth. That should be enough to make you want to run to the kitchen and try it out for yourself.