With cozy season right around the corner, TikTokers are turning to the platform for a twist on a classic comfort food: funeral potatoes. While the name may be a bit jarring, this cheesy casserole dish is actually a beloved go-to for any party or gathering in the Midwest. Now that temperatures are starting to drop, you might be wondering how to make TikTok’s viral funeral potatoes recipe ahead of your next get-together. Luckily, the hash brown-based dish is actually so easy to recreate.

Unsurprisingly, you’re going to be starting with a base of potatoes, but you may need to run to the grocery store to grab a few of the other ingredients. Your funeral potatoes recipe may vary slightly depending on which TikToker you’re following, but if you want a basic one, you can try this go-to tutorial for beginners from TikToker @whatsmomcookin. For this you’ll need:

1 bag of shredded hash browns

1 can of cream of chicken

1 can of cream of celery

1 cup of sour cream

4 tablespoons of melted butter

3-4 cups of grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper for seasoning

To make funeral potoates, you’ll first want to mix all your ingredients together in a bowl and spread it evenly into a baking pan. Let it bake in the oven at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes. While this will give you a delicious hash brown casserole you can enjoy, you’ll need to add a crispy topping next to really make it a true funeral potatoes dish.

Depending on where you’re from or who you talk to, you can make the crunchy topping on your funeral potatoes from either crackers or cornflakes. Both work just as well, but for @whatsmomcookin’s recipe, you’ll take one sleeve of traditional Ritz Crackers and crush those up in a ziplock bag. From there, you’ll mix your cracker pieces into four tablespoons of melted butter and evenly spread the mixture on top of your casserole. Place it back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes, and then you’ll be ready to serve.

Scrolling through the comments on TikTok, you’ll notice the more popular topping choice is actually cornflakes. For the cornflakes version of funeral potatoes — or company potatoes — follow TikToker @sherry_skinner’s recipe. You’ll mix all the same ingredients (with the addition of diced onions) and spread into your baking dish like before, but before putting it in the oven to cook, you’ll add the buttered cornflakes on top first. Per @sherry_skinner’s recipe, you’ll take two cups of crushed up cornflakes and mix them together with a quarter cup of butter in a ziplock bag so that all the cornflakes are properly buttered. Once that’s mixed together and you’ve spread your cornflakes evenly on top of your casserole, bake it for about 45 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees.

TikTok’s viral funeral potatoes recipe is so simple, but you can really make it your own with any additional ingredients or toppings. For instance, TikToker @mommapeaches5 adds some green onions on top of their party potatoes before putting on the cornflake mixture.

It’s a comforting recipe that works well with groups, and with Halloween get-togethers and Thanksgiving potlucks happening this fall, you’ll definitely want to have a good funeral potatoes recipe on hand so you have something delicious to bring to the table.