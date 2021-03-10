Fact: You could assemble an entire meal from the various TikTok trends that pop up on your "For You" page. Enjoy a baked feta pasta or braided salmon with a side of accordion potatoes, and for your veggies, you've got to try these smashed Brussels sprouts recipes on TikTok. While roasted Brussels sprouts tossed with olive oil and salt are delicious on their own, smashing them takes this dish to a whole new level.

The major difference between regular and smashed Brussels sprouts is that the smashed ones come out of the oven extra crispy. The flatter surface also allows you to really pile on the seasonings and toppings, like parmesan cheese and garlic powder. You have the opportunity to get super creative with your recipe by adding your favorite flavors and really making them your own. If you need a little inspiration to get started, you can always check out these seven smashed Brussels sprouts TikToks to see how other home chefs are making theirs.

Go for a sweet and spicy version with Sriracha and maple syrup or a refreshing version with a lemon yogurt dipping sauce on the side. If you can't decide which of these Brussels sprouts recipes to try, challenge yourself to make a new dish each day. Then you can have a TikTok-inspired meal — all week long.

1. Garlic Chili Brussels Sprouts TikToker George Lee (@chez_jorge) has a great smashed Brussels sprouts recipe to begin with. The first half of the video gives you step-by-step instructions on how to make plain Brussels sprouts by boiling them until they're tender, smashing them, and placing them in the oven. If you continue watching from there, you get a garlic chili sauce recipe you can use later to cover your dish. The end results are some delicious garlic chili Brussels sprouts.

2. Smashed Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Yogurt Sauce Another delicious sauce that goes well with Brussels sprouts is this lemon yogurt sauce from TikToker @aboutthismuch. Unlike the last recipe, these Brussels sprouts are seasoned with garlic powder, paprika, and salt before going in the oven, so they're already pretty flavorful as is. But if you're the kind of person who loves dipping sauces, you've got to try the yogurt and lemon sauce combo as well.

3. Smashed Baked Parmesan Brussels Sprouts You can't go wrong with cheesy Brussels sprouts, and TikToker Jodi Weller Scheibe (@jodischeibe) has a tasty baked parmesan version you need to try. Start by seasoning your sprouts however you would like before baking. After about 15 minutes in the oven on one side, flip them over and add butter and parmesan to the top. Pop it back in the oven for an additional 15 minutes, then you've got yourself some extra cheesy and crispy Brussels sprouts that are totally perfect for snacking on.

4. Sweet 'N' Spicy Brussels Sprouts TikTok For tons of flavor, try this sweet 'n' spicy recipe from TikToker @ballehurns. Before putting in the oven, coat your steamed Brussels sprouts in olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce, maple syrup, and onion powder. The combo might sound all over the place, but all together it creates a delicious sweet and spicy taste.

5. Extra Crispy Brussels Sprouts If you're looking for an extra crispy version that you can snack on throughout the week, follow this recipe from @bearenger. While some recipes just have you baking in the oven once for about 20 minutes, the key to getting the extra crisp is to bake on both sides. That means flipping your Brussels sprouts about halfway through.

6. Brown Sugar And Parmesan Brussels Sprouts If you're not a fan of the bitterness of Brussels sprouts, you'll want to try this recipe from TikToker @courtneyannep. By adding brown sugar on top before placing in the oven, it cuts down a bit of that bitterness. You can also had some fresh parmesan cheese to the top for even more flavor.