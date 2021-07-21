TikTokers Are Making Quiche-Stuffed Bagels, And It's A Game Changer
They’re egg-cellent.
Breakfast really will be the most important meal of the day once you try TikTok’s latest viral food trend. Quiche-stuffed bagel recipes have taken over and are a must-try for anyone who wants to upgrade their morning routine. This delicious dish is exactly what it sounds like with a quiche baked into a fluffy bagel. Since there are so many bagel flavors and different ingredients you can add into your quiche, the combination of quiche-stuffed bagels is seemingly endless. You could make something with tons of flavor on an everything bagel or a dish that’s sweet and savory on a cinnamon bagel.
If you’re thinking about trying this TikTok recipe for yourself, you may want to check out a few other TikTokers who have already tried their own quiche-stuffed bagels. By following each one of these six quiche-stuffed bagel recipes, you can make a batch for your next Sunday brunch with the roomies or a batch to share with your fave coworkers. You could even plan a super cute early morning picnic in the park with your SO with a delicious breakfast that’s the definition of #BaeGoals. With so many options on the table, it’s time to get egg-cited about quiche-stuffed bagels from TikTok.