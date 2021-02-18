You might have once considered yourself a newbie in the kitchen, but recently, you're spending a lot more time cooking meals at home. The one appliance that has been sort of like your bestie in the kitchen is your air fryer. An air fryer makes it so easy to whip up a delicious meal in a matter of minutes, and there are a bunch of air fryer TikTok recipes you need to try. TikTok really is the place to go if you're looking to spruce things up with a creative or trendy dish, and TikTokers take less than 60 seconds to explain how to prepare them.

So, if you have 60 seconds, check out these six TikTok air fryer recipes that are so easy to follow along with. All you need to do is determine which dish looks tastiest to try first. If you're looking for a fun breakfast to make first thing in the morning for you and your roomies, try a batch of air fryer donuts. Serve them with whipped coffee for a real TikTok-inspired treat. Or, if you want to bring on the heat for your next at-home date night, there's a complete steak and asparagus dinner recipe to try. With an air fryer and these fun TikTok recipes, you can fry-nally be the Insta-worthy chef you always dreamed of being.

1. These Chocolate Glazed Donuts TikTok Who knew making fresh donuts at home could be so easy? All you need for these air fryer donuts from TikToker @myhealthydish is biscuit dough and homemade chocolate glaze. Fry the dough while whipping up the chocolate glaze, and in just 10 minutes, you'll have a delicious treat you do-nut want to miss out on.

2. These Fried Cheese Bites If you're looking for a delicious snack to enjoy while watching Netflix, consider these fried cheese bites from TikToker @tabathadsullivan. You simply need to dip some Mini Babybel Cheeses into flour, eggs, and your favorite seasonings. Then, fry for only five minutes, and you'll have tasty homemade cheese bites.

3. This S'mores Dip If you have a sweet tooth, you're always looking for s'more dessert recipes. This air fried s'mores dip from TikToker @yazzy.101 looks absolutely amazing, and it's the perfect snack for hanging out at home. Have this be in the center of your snack charcuterie board, complete with graham crackers and chopped fruit on the side.

4. This Breakfast Sandwich TikTok Want a super easy breakfast recipe for your virtual brunch with the crew? Well, TikToker @bebita305 has just the air fryer recipe for you. This bacon and eggs breakfast sandwich turns a delicious classic into something truly Insta-worthy.

5. This Entire Steak Dinner If you really want to impress your partner for your next date night, try this steak dinner recipe from TikToker @dejafit. You can have a perfectly cooked steak with a side of asparagus in less than 30 minutes.