Add kitchen queen to Drew Barrymore's never-ending resume. The multihyphenate — who's a movie star, producer, and talk-show host, among other professions — just launched her own kitchenware line, and the name is beautiful. In collaboration with kitchen appliance manufacturer Made by Gather's founder and CEO Shae Hong, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware includes some super trendy appliances that you'll definitely want to add to your home ASAP.

The Beautiful Kitchenware collection was designed to look amazing on your countertop. Each item has a minimalistic design that comes in gorgeous colors like sage green, blueberry pie, oyster grey, white icing, and black sesame. If you're someone who is super into the sage green trend, you'll definitely love owning your very own sage green toaster oven. There's also a digital air fryer in the collection that's perfect for anyone looking to up their TikTok food game. The best part of all is that most of the Beautiful Kitchenware collection is under $100, so it's budget-friendly as well.

Pretty soon, you could have an Insta-worthy kitchen with appliances that can help you make every viral food trend you see on TikTok. The collection is available online right now at Walmart, and will be in stores starting April 19. If you need to browse a bit more before buying, check out these seven items in Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection that are must-haves:

2. Toaster Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster $40 | Walmart See on Walmart Enjoy some delicious toasted bagels with a two-slice toaster ($40). It's perfect for your avocado toast and warm BLTs as well. If you can't decide between the air fryer and toaster, you could just get the air fryer toaster oven ($129) that's also in the collection. It has touchscreen as well, and comes in the green, black, grey, and white.

3. Coffee Maker Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker $59 | Walmart See on Walmart If you're someone who can't start your day without a cup of coffee first, you might want to get the programmable coffee maker ($59). It can brew up to 14 cups of coffee, and you can program it up to 24 hours in advance. That means if set it up right before bed, you could have a fresh pot of coffee ready to go in the morning. If you're more of a tea drinker, there's also a programmable temperature kettle ($40) in the collection. It boils up to seven cups of water, and has a super cool touchscreen display.

4. Blender Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender $59 | Walmart See on Walmart Just in time for summer, you can make some delicious fruit smoothies for drinking by the pool with this touchscreen blender ($59). It's so powerful with a one horsepower motor that you can crush ice, veggies, and frozen fruits easily. You definitely need this for wine night, so you and your roomies can make some delicious wine slushies.

5. Enamel Dutch Oven Beautiful 6QT Enamel Dutch Oven $60 | Walmart See on Walmart Cook a full turkey in this gorgeous dutch oven ($60) from the cookware side of the collection. It comes in a gorgeous selection of colors, so it'll look great on your table as well as on your stove. If you want a matching set, get the frying pan ($20) and jumbo cooker ($40) in the collection as well.