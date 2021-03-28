Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a dedicated rice cooker to make fantastic rice at home. The best pots to cook rice have a tight fitting lid to hold in steam, a flat bottom, and at least a 1-quart capacity.

Like any stovetop cookware, you’ll first want to consider stove compatibility when you’re shopping for a pot for rice. If you have a gas range, you’ll just need to ensure that the pot is wide enough to fit over your stove’s grates. With both electric and glass stovetops, a flat-bottom pot will help with even heat distribution, which is crucial for perfectly cooked rice. Induction stovetops are also great for achieving a quick boil, but must be used with pots that have magnetic steel or cast-iron bases. Depending on what material your pot is made out of, it may also be able to retain its heat after its done cooking — a neat feature for easy serving.

A tightly fitted lid will hold in the moisture and steam as the rice cooks, ensuring that your rice is light and fluffy. Some options also have a vent hole to prevent the lid from sputtering as the pressure inside the pot increases, which releases some moisture and can prevent rice from getting soggy. A glass lid may be convenient if you tend to hover over your dishes, as it will allow you to monitor the cooking process without lifting it up and releasing all the steam.

Finally, it’s a good idea to think about how your rice pot fits in with the other cookware in your kitchen. If you already have several items from the same line, it’s worth looking into whether you can match your pot to the existing set, or maybe try something different for a fun pop of color.

If you’re ready to ditch your dedicated rice cooker and start making great stovetop rice at home, read on to discover the best pots to cook rice, all conveniently available on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Enameled Pot That Can Go From Stove To Table

This 2-quart enamelware pot is lighter than enameled cast-iron but still great at retaining heat. It has a flat bottom, and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction stovetops, so it can work with just about any cooking surface. The pot has a fitted lid that seals in steam and can also be used as a trivet when it's not hot. I have the 4-quart version of this brightly colored casserole pot and frequently use it to not only make rice, but also stews and soups. To best care for your Dansk pot, wash it by hand after each use.

One reviewer wrote: “Good size for making some rice or warming up leftovers. This little pot is attractive enough to sit on the table as a serving dish.”

2. A Great Rice Pot For Le Creuset Collectors

This 2.25-quart Le Creuset pot is designed specifically for making stovetop rice, and it's gas, electric, and induction stovetop compatible. The enameled cast iron material is easy to maintain and can add a stunning pop of color to your kitchen. The pot has a flat bottom, and the lid has an ergonomic, oven-safe stainless steel knob, so you can keep your rice warm in the oven while you tend to other dishes on the stove. Its tightly fitted lid is also effective at trapping steam, resulting in perfectly fluffy rice. This Le Creuset pot is dishwasher safe and easy to clean — just make sure to not leave it soaking in water.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this rice pot! Makes delicious rice in no time. I stopped using my electric rice cooker as soon as I purchased this. Tastes, so much better using this pot. Easy clean up and good size. Best purchase of this year.”

Available colors: 7

3. A Traditional Japanese Donabe That’s Under $40

This traditional Japanese donabe rice pot is made from earthenware clay, and can hold up to 4 cups of cooked rice. This flat-bottomed pot has a steam vent that helps keep it from boiling over and prevents tragically soggy rice. Reviewers love this donabe’s smaller size for making single-serving meals, and how it keeps freshly cooked rice warm until you're ready to serve it. Note that the earthenware material is not compatible with induction or electric stovetops, but it's perfect for those with gas stoves — or for cooking over an open fire.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love my Donabe! At first, I bought this thinking it would be great for making personal portions of rice (which it is!) but once I got it and starting experimenting with other recipes I began to realize how incredibly versatile this pot is! So far, I have made rice, soups (the perfect amount for one or two people), lentils, steamed vegetables and broths. I love that it is ceramic and produces an even heat, very impressed by its stove top to oven capabilities. I am so pleased with this purchase. I can’t stop telling my friends and family! Now they want one too!”

4. A Stainless Steel Pot With Measurements & A Glass Lid

Rice is just one of many dishes you can make with this stainless steel pot that's compatible with induction, gas, and electric stovetops. The 2.5-quart capacity is large enough to make rice for a small crowd, and the clearly marked lines inside the pot make it easy to measure out ingredients. This pot has tons of other practical features, including a flat bottom, and a tapered spout on both sides of the handle for both left- and right-handed cooks. If you like to keep an eye on your dishes while they simmer, the glass lid is perfect for observing the cooking process without letting out all of the precious steam, and it also has convenient drainage holes.

One reviewer wrote: “I use this pot to cook most every day and it is just as good now as when I got it almost a year ago. Sits perfectly on the glass stovetop. Has a thick bottom so things don't scorch so much. Easy to clean. The internal measurement markings are very helpful, along with the way the lid vents the pot automatically. Perfect for cooking pasta and rice.”