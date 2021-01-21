These Sage Green Home Decor Ideas From TikTok Will Make Your Space Matcha Cooler

Nothing will make your space look matcha cooler than adding a color like sage to your home decor. This shade of green, which resembles a refreshing iced matcha on a summer day, is spilling into every corner of TikTok, and rightfully so. The color is soft, welcoming, and earthy, making it a perfectly fresh look for your living area. These sage home decor ideas from TikTok will not only introduce you to the color, but can inspire an entire mood board for your next aesthetically pleasing DIY project.

TikTokers are updating everything with sage green, including the spaces where they cook meals, take naps, and attend Zoom meetings. Not only are they adding color to the walls themselves, but they're also accessorizing with retro-looking desk items and DIY coasters. It's such an easy color to work with. In fact, you won't have to give up any of the decorative pieces you already have and love if you don't want to. This trendy color can easily complement your Bohemian-style mirror, colorful comforter, or collection of plants.

So, get ready to refresh your living space and jump on the #sagegreen trend ASAP. You can get started by checking out these sage green home decor ideas from TikTok.

1. Craft Your Own Sage Green Coasters TikTok This crafty TikToker (@diybabygirl) refreshes leftover tile from another DIY project with sage green-colored paint, creating the sweetest spot for a mug. Take some notes from this video and add a splash of color to your existing coasters to make them so much cuter.

2. Paint A Jewelry Plate This TikToker (@josieeeeec) made a sage-colored jewelry plate with wooden hearts from Target and a little paint. The plate is the perfect spot to hold necklaces, hoop earrings, and rings. Adding a darker shade of green into the paint design really helps make the sage color pop.

3. Buy A Sage Keyboard A sage green keyboard exists, and you absolutely need it to upgrade your WFH situation. Nothing will stand out more during Zoom meetings, virtual college classes, and happy hours with friends. Not to mention, from your side of the computer screen, you'll likely feel so motivated every workday with a stylish keyboard ($35, Amazon) like this.

4. Pair A Sage Green Wall With Neutral Bedding For an earthy vibe, paint one of your walls sage green and complement it with neutral bedding and some hanging plants. This video is filled with so much #inspo and even shows a variety of rooms decorated with bookcases, paintings, eclectic mirrors, and coffee tables.