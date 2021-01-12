If you're not sure what to wear for your next at-home photo shoot, look no further than the cool outfits you see on Instagram. You can always count on the social media app to showcase the newest trends, including mini shoulder bags, hair claws, and patchwork jeans. Some of the 2021 Instagram fashion trends might be on your feed since you follow Emma Chamberlain, or because you're scoping out brands like Converse, & Other Stories, and Mejuri.

Now, it's time for you to hop on the latest trends and hit "add to cart" ASAP. Thanks to the internet, you have access to these brands and many more that are rolling out colorful, vintage-looking vests and flared pants in the new year. You also have access to fashion-forward influencers like Tezza (@tezza), Linh Truong (@withlovelinh), Solène O.J. (@soleneoj), and Avrey Ovard (@avreyovard) who will give you #inspo for styling the pieces you order. They're creating content that takes these trends to the next level.

See how you can fit these trends into your own lifestyle or closet, too, so that they become a long-lasting element of your style. To do this, you might want to purchase a hair claw in a certain color or style a smock dress with a pair of boots you adore. Play dress-up with these Instagram fashion trends for 2021, and take some time to see what feels you before setting up your next at-home photo shoot.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Pair Of Patchwork Denim Dark Patchwork Ripped Denim Jeans $45 | Etsy See on Etsy Denim will never go out of style. But, that doesn't mean that denim itself can't change with the seasons. From a "mom" fit to rips at the knees, jeans are always shifting gears, and now you'll want to set your sights on patchwork denim. You can DIY a pair or snag this pair of patchwork denim ($45, Etsy).

2. A Croissant Ring Croissant Dôme Ring $75 | Mejuri See on Mejuri Jewelry can really take any outfit to the next level, especially if you accessorize your look with this croissant ring ($75, Mejuri). It fits in with the other chunky details you may have in your closet, like a comfy, oversized sweatshirt and a bulky pair of boots.

3. A Smock Dress GREEN GINGHAM SHIRRED SMOCK DRESS $38 | PrettyLittleThing See on PrettyLittleThing Smock dresses have serious cottagecore vibes. And if that's the lifestyle you're currently manifesting, then you need to try out this trend. What makes this kind of dress unique is its sleeves, which are typically puffed at the shoulder. Smock dresses ($38, PrettyLittleThing) are usually pretty flowy and can look great styled with either a pair of white sneakers or chunky heels.

4. A Sweater Vest Audrey Argyle Knit Vest $45 | Storets See on Storets The sweater vest is an ideal clothing item, because it allows you to show off a sweet blouse you have tucked away. Hop on this trend ASAP with this sweater vest ($45, Storets) that has an argyle design and warm color palette.

5. A Pack Of Hair Claws Aimee Claw Hair Clip Set $24 | Anthropologie See on Anthropologie If you're looking at the hair claw trend and thinking, "Hey, that reminds me of Rachel Green from Friends," you're not wrong. It's certainly a trend from the '90s that's making its way back on the scene. With this pack of hair clips ($24, Anthropologie) on hand, you can style your hair in a French twist or in a half-up, half-down look.

6. A Pair Of Converse Sneakers Converse Color Chuck 70 $85 | Converse See on Converse Vice President-elect Kamala Harris put Converse sneakers on the map while on the campaign trail. Now, they're all over Instagram, as influencers are rocking their own. You can shop for this pair of sneakers ($85, Converse) in a variety of colors.

7. A Mini Shoulder Bag Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag $119 | & Other Stories See on & Other Stories The mini shoulder bag may be the cutest trend on Instagram at the moment. It's the perfect accessory for an outfit that's been thrifted or an at-home photo shoot, since it encourages you to show off your side profile. Plus, it can have beautiful detais like a gold chain, thick strape, or croc leather finish like this stylish mini shoulder bag ($119, & Other Stories).

9. A Pair Of Colorful Trousers ASOS DESIGN Hourglass Jersey Kick Flare Suit Pants In Lilac $29 | ASOS See on ASOS If you follow Rubi (@poseandrepeat) on Instagram, then you've likely been blessed with a few adorable pairs of trousers on the feed. Colorful trousers ($29, ASOS) with a bit of a flare are very in, and can be styled with sneakers, chunky boots, and any top. How you style them depends on what look you're going for: an adorable business #OOTD or WFH 'fit.