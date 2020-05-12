Sure, you've likely enjoyed avocado toast before, but now it's time to stop and smell the roses — avocado roses, that is. This gorgeous food trend has people making their avocados look like roses, and it's been sprouting up on your feed. It's officially time to learn how to make the avocado roses from TikTok for yourself, so you can stop admiring other people's dishes and try some of your own.

For something so pretty, you would think it would be difficult to master and pretty time-consuming. But that's not the case here. To achieve the perfect bloom, all you need to do is slice your avocado, spread it out, and roll it up to form the rose shape. It's that simple, and knowing how quick it is to make, you'll never want to eat just a regular sliced avocado again.

Enjoy your avocado rose by itself with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, or elevate your go-to breakfast dish with a little rose on the side. If you want to make truly Instagram-worthy food at home, follow along with any of these simple avocado rose tutorials from TikTok. Get creative with how you enjoy your favorite snack, and have a budding good time.

1. Simple Avocado Toast TikTok The go-to way to prepare your avocado rose is by simply placing it on a slice of bread for avocado toast. You can always add whatever toppings you'd like, or enjoy it plain. It's delicious and beautiful either way.

2. An Avocado Rose All By Itself If you want to enjoy your avocado rose on its own, try this simple recipe. It's an avocado rose placed on a plate with olive oil, salt, pepper, and vinegar drizzled on top. This is a yummy choice for a midday snack. Don't forget to place it on a pretty plate for your foodie snap before digging in.

3. A Yummy Breakfast With An Avocado Rose On The Side Make your breakfast a little fancier by adding an avocado rose on the side. From watching tons of cooking competition shows, you know a great dish isn't just delicious, but it's about the presentation, too. The next time you're making something like steak and eggs for breakfast, garnish it with an avocado rose for an added pop of color.

4. An Avocado Rose And Tomatoes Another super easy dish to whip up when you want a snack is this avocado rose with tomatoes. It's just a simple avocado rose with sliced tomatoes on the side. Drizzle some olive oil and sprinkle some salt and pepper on top for the perfect taste.

5. Hummus Avocado Toast TikTok For a super colorful dish you'll want to dig into ASAP, follow this hummus avocado toast recipe. Of course, you can always add whatever you like to your avocado toast, but this tutorial has a red beet hummus as the base. It's not only delicious, but vibrant AF.

6. Spicy Avocado Toast Things are heating up in the kitchen with this spicy avocado toast. If you like a little kick, channel this recipe by adding some red chili pepper flakes on top of your avocado rose. Pair your snack with a glass of rosé (if you're 21 or up) for a treat that really rose to the occasion.

7. An Avocado Rose On A Rice Cake Another simple way to enjoy your avocado rose is by putting it on a rice cake. This could be a super cute snack to make for a rainy day when you're watching movies, or when you're soaking up some sun on your balcony.