It's never too late to enhance your skills in the kitchen. All you need to kick things off are the right ingredients and some easy lunch recipes for beginners. Everyone has to start somewhere, so now is your time to shine and become the chef you've always dreamed of being. Not only can you learn how to make some delicious meals with YouTube recipes, but your plates can be colorful and totally Instagram-worthy, too.

Nailing down some quick and easy lunch meals is the first step. After all, lunch is probably the meal you look forward to the most during your work from home day. With some of these 12 easy-to-follow recipes, you can make yourself some gorgeous lunches that you'll want to share with your friends and use to impress your coworkers. The first step is deciding on what you want to eat. It could be something healthy like a salad filled with all your favorite vegetables, or a nostalgic classic like homemade mac and cheese.

Whatever you decide to whip up in the kitchen, just remember presentation is key. That way, you can take a killer pic for the 'Gram. The comments and likes that start rolling in will taste even sweeter knowing that you made that meal all by yourself.

1. Avocado Toast HealthNut Nutrition on YouTube Avocado toast is a quick and extremely tasty treat you can make for yourself. This tutorial has 10 different ways you can make avocado toast, but the "everything but the bagel" recipe with an egg on top will truly make you drool.

2. Mason Jar Salads Honeysuckle on YouTube A great lunch prep you can do at the beginning of the week is make yourself some colorful mason jar salads. These are perfect to grab and go. Not to mention, having everything in a mason jar instantly makes it Instagram material.

3. Grilled Cheese TheCooknShare on YouTube Bringing it back to the basics, a grilled cheese is probably the easiest thing you can make for yourself when you're starting out. If you've nailed down the traditional grilled cheese, you can start adding in some extra ingredients like tomatoes and bacon for more flavor. Serve up your grilled cheese next to a bowl of tomato soup for a solid combo.

4. Quinoa Salad Green Healthy Cooking on YouTube For something that's colorful and delish, opt for a quinoa salad. You might need to get an instant pot for this one if you don't already own one, but other than that, this recipe is easy peasy. You can even add some of your favorite vegetables that aren't included in the initial recipe.

5. Pear And Gorgonzola Flatbread Krusteaz on YouTube Instead of heating up a frozen pizza, make yourself this pear and gorgonzola flatbread. It's a sweet and savory alternative to your usual 'za, and there are plenty of other flatbread recipes out there to try.

6. Watermelon Radish Salad Everyday Gourmet With Blakely on YouTube If you want a lunch that's bright and colorful, this watermelon radish salad is for you. The vibrant pink color will stand out in any Insta pics you snap, and you know the taste is just as great.

7. Beef Stew Chowhound on YouTube Beef stew is a super easy lunch to whip up. All you really need is a good slow cooker. Get all the ingredients from the store, and you're good to go. You can also make a big pot and save any leftovers for lunch the next day.

8. Chicken Panini Allrecipes on YouTube With a good panini press, you can make some seriously yummy sandwiches for lunch. Everything just looks better with those panini press marks. If you need an easy recipe, this chicken pesto one is a solid start.

9. Mac And Cheese The Cooking Foodie on YouTube You can't go wrong with mac and cheese for lunch. Ditch the boxed mac and cheese and instead make some of your own with this drool-worthy recipe.

10. Vegetable Quiche Spice Bangla on YouTube This mini vegetable quiche recipe is a great one to keep on hand if you like to meal prep. Make yourself a whole batch of quiches at the start of the week, and you'll have something to enjoy for lunch every day.

11. Burrito Bowl Fablunch on YouTube Recreate your go-to Chipotle order with this burrito bowl recipe. It's super easy to follow, and the best part of all is that you can add as much guacamole as your heart desires.