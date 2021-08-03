Step aside, honey jelly, because there’s a new frozen treat taking over TikTok. ICYMI, TikTokers have figured out how to freeze their honey to make a delicious jelly-like snack, and they’re getting so creative with flavors and colors. Unlike honey, which has itsown distinctiveflavor and tint, TikTok’s frozen corn syrup recipe is now reigning supreme for the opposite reason. Corn syrup is clear and less flavorful, makingit the ultimate ingredient for the frozen treat of your dreams.
The frozen corn syrup is made similarly to the frozenhoney jelly. All you need to do is find a plastic bottle that you can squeeze, and pour your corn syrup inside it. Place it in your freezer upside down for as many hours as it takes to harden. The corn syrup won’t freeze all the way, instead, becoming a clearjelly-like substance with a sweet flavor. Just like with the honey jelly, you can enjoy your frozen corn syrup straight from the bottle by squeezing it out.
The fun comes from what you mix in with your corn syrup. Add in ingredients like food coloring and different candies to give it a ‘Gram-worthy look and delicious flavor. The finished product is up to you, because you can really add whatever you’d like to your corn syrup. If you’re not sure where to start, though, you can always try these eight frozen corn syrup recipes from TikTok.