Hey honey, there’s a new TikTok recipe making its rounds on the “For You” page and it’s just the snack you need to cool off in the summer heat. TikTok’s honey jelly is not only delicious, but one of the easiest of the foodie trends to make. It’s so simple that you’ll be racing to the kitchen after learning how to make TikTok’s honey jelly recipe in order to try it for yourself.
All you need to begin is:
Some honey
A bottle you can squeeze
That’s it.
Freeze the honey inside your bottle, and after about two to three hours, you’ll have chilled honey in a gelatinous texture that is perfect for snacking on. It’s so easy to make that many TikTokers have even experimented with different honey jelly flavors and tried out different colors to make vibrant rainbow honey jelly. In fact, you can have a little fun at home with your roomies making your own honey jelly to enjoy as is, on some homemade bread, or on top of an acai bowl. If you need a little help or inspiration before you begin, here are seven honey jelly recipes on TikTok for you to follow along with. Don’t forget to share your recipes as well to make all your followers jelly-ous.