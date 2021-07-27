These Viral Oven-Baked Spaghetti Recipes From TikTok Are Im-pasta-bly Good

Scrolling through TikTok, you’ve most likely come across a few baked feta pasta and even pasta chip recipes on your “For You” page. TikTokers are always looking to enjoy some of their favorite traditional dishes in new and exciting ways. Since there is nothing more traditional than spaghetti and meatballs, the latest viral trend of oven-baked spaghetti recipes on TikTok just makes sense and is exactly what you need.

Instead of multiple steps of boiling your pasta in water and adding the sauce on later, these oven-baked spaghetti recipes from TikTok require you to put everything into one dish that goes straight into your oven. It’s very simple to make and the perfect dish to serve for your next romantic date night at home. You could even bring it to your backyard hangout with the besties or meal prep some spaghetti lunches for the rest of the week.

Since you’re throwing everything into one baking dish, it’ll also save you clean-up time afterward. Who doesn’t love that? If you’ve been fully convinced to try your very own oven-baked spaghetti recipe, here are seven tutorials to follow from TikTok. You never know, you may just find your favorite recipe to make for dinner whenever you’re spaghetting hungry.

01 One Dish Oven-Baked Spaghetti TikTokers @thefooddolls really started the resurgence in oven-baked spaghetti recipes on TikTok with their easy-to-follow tutorial. In fact, their video has gained over 1.7M likes. That’s a lot of people who are excited to try this recipe that requires you to place uncooked spaghetti noodles in a pan with sauce, onions, seasoning, and water before baking in the oven.

02 Baked Spaghetti And Cheesy Garlic Bread Take it to the next level with this baked spaghetti and cheesy garlic bread recipe from TikToker @chanellawallace. In the same dish, you’ll bake your spaghetti next to cheese-stuffed dough balls. That way, you end up with some delicious spaghetti with a side of garlic bread. It’s like a full Italian meal in one pan.

03 Beefy Oven-Baked Spaghetti If you’re a meat lover, you’ll want to try this oven-baked spaghetti recipe from TikToker @april.ollie. It follows pretty much the same steps as @thefooddolls’ recipe, but along with the onions and seasoning, you’ll add in your beef. You can also add in some veggies, like @april.ollie did, which will get baked into the spaghetti as well. It’s whatever you’d like in your final dish.

04 Extra Cheesy Oven-Baked Spaghetti TikTok On the flip side, if you’re more of a cheese lover, you’ll want to try this easy, cheesy oven-baked spaghetti recipe from TikToker @simplybessy. Not only will you add in a cup of cheese to your spaghetti noodles and sauce, but you’ll add at least one more cup of cheese on top before baking. The recipe says you can add as much cheese as you like, and bake for about 20 minutes. With that much cheese, you know it’s going to be gouda.

05 Long Pan Oven-Baked Spaghetti You may have an oven dish that’s long and not as wide. If that’s the case, break your noodles in half like TikToker @catarinagsd. Once your noodles fit, you’ll be able to follow the same oven-baked spaghetti recipe as before. Just remember to stir your mixture halfway between baking so that your noodles don’t stick together.

06 Italian Sausage Oven-Baked Spaghetti TikToker @daniehuh made a twirlable sausage oven-baked spaghetti in one baking dish. Just add in your Italian sausage pieces on top before you add on the cheese. Then, you’ll have the sausage baked right into the noodles. You can eat right out of the dish if you want, and store whatever is left to reheat for lunch later.