These Viral Oven-Baked Spaghetti Recipes From TikTok Are Im-pasta-bly Good

Scrolling through TikTok, you’ve most likely come across a few baked feta pasta and even pasta chip recipes on your “For You” page. TikTokers are always looking to enjoy some of their favorite traditional dishes in new and exciting ways. Since there is nothing more traditional than spaghetti and meatballs, the latest viral trend of oven-baked spaghetti recipes on TikTok just makes sense and is exactly what you need.
Instead of multiple steps of boiling your pasta in water and adding the sauce on later, these oven-baked spaghetti recipes from TikTok require you to put everything into one dish that goes straight into your oven. It’s very simple to make and the perfect dish to serve for your next romantic date night at home. You could even bring it to your backyard hangout with the besties or meal prep some spaghetti lunches for the rest of the week.
Since you’re throwing everything into one baking dish, it’ll also save you clean-up time afterward. Who doesn’t love that? If you’ve been fully convinced to try your very own oven-baked spaghetti recipe, here are seven tutorials to follow from TikTok. You never know, you may just find your favorite recipe to make for dinner whenever you’re spaghetting hungry.