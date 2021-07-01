The latest viral trend taking over TikTok is pasta chips, and it’s a wild twist on OG pasta. While you usually think of grabbing a fork when you’re digging into a bowl of spaghetti, these recipes will have you popping little pieces of pasta into your mouth like potato chips. If you’re ready to try the viral crunchy snack, these eight pasta chips recipes for air fryer and the oven include tasty flavors like pesto, marinara, and spicy buffalo bites.

It’s unclear where the pasta chips trend originated on TikTok, but some recipes go back as far as May 2020 — and the tag is flooded with videos from May and June 2021, so it’s safe to say the trend is having quite a resurgence this summer. With so many people sharing their own takes on pasta chips, the #pastachips tag on TikTok has over 37 million views as of Thursday, July 1.

You only need a few pantry staples to make pasta chips: pasta (any kind is fine, but you might prefer bite-sized), parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and spices. Most of the TikTok recipes use an air fryer, but there are also some oven-baked recipes if you haven’t made the air fryer leap just yet. Most of the oven-baked TikTok pasta chips recipes require a 350-degree oven, so you can always try to adapt an air fryer recipe to the oven with that temp and periodically check on the pasta to make sure it’s not burning

To get you started on the crispy trend, here are some popular pasta chips recipes. Keep in mind that some of the recipes below give specific measurements for the ingredients, while others are more general. If you’re trying the latter, you may want to refer to the recipes with specific measurements for guidance.

1. Cavatappi With A Creamy Feta Sauce

TikToker @feelgoodfoodie shared this air fryer pasta chips recipe. First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni or cavatappi pasta. Next, strain it, and drizzle the pasta with a tablespoon of olive oil. Then, sprinkle the pasta with 3 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, some salt, and some pepper. Finally, add half of a teaspoon each of Italian seasoning and garlic powder.

From there, put the pasta mixture in your air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, and give it a toss halfway through so it's cooked evenly.

To make the feta dip, whip together 4 ounces of feta cheese, 2 ounces of Greek yogurt, some garlic, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil until smooth. Use a blender or food processor for best results. Finally, plate your chips and dip and serve.

2. Crispy Bow Ties

This recipe for crispy bow tie pasta chips from TikToker Emily (@bostonfoodgram) is a cinch. First, cook some bow tie (farfalle) pasta, strain it, and then season it with half of a cup of grated parmesan, one-and-a-half tablespoons of olive oil, a teaspoon of onion powder, and a teaspoon of garlic powder, and stir. Next, stick the pasta on a foil-lined sheet in the air fryer at 400 degrees for seven minutes. Flip them over at the 5-minute mark. Serve with your fave marinara sauce.

3. Buffalo Style

This super easy recipe from Nicole Keshishian Modic (@kalejunkie) is a buffalo-style twist. First, cook your favorite pasta, drain it, and coat it in your favorite buffalo sauce. Then, stick the pasta in the air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. For dipping, the TikToker recommends serving with a side of ranch, just like your go-to buffalo wings.

4. Oven-Baked Pasta Chips With Cheese

TikToker Priya (@himynameispriya) created this oven-baked version of pasta chips fit for any snacker. Cook your choice of pasta, drain it, and place it on a plate or in a bowl. Season it with olive oil, oregano, fresh mozzarella (the recipe uses bambini bocconcini), tomato paste, and your choice of spices. Transfer the seasoned pasta to a parchment-lined baking tray and add extra mozzarella cheese. You’ll bake the pasta at 355 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 min, cool, and serve.

5. Vegan Pasta Chips

This vegan pasta chips recipe from @healthygirlkitchen combines a farfalle bow tie pasta, garlic, pepper, basil, salt, and bread crumbs. Transfer to an air fryer for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. Shake the chips periodically. Once they’re done, serve with your fave dipping sauce.

6. Pasta Chips With Pesto

TikToker Jamie Milne @everything_delish shared a pasta chips recipe with pesto. First, cook your choice of pasta. Then, season it with salt, pepper, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and any spices you want. Next, put it in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. To make the pesto, combine olive oil, basil, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, garlic, and lemon juice in a food processor or blender. Take the pasta chips out of the air fryer, top them with extra parmesan cheese, and then serve them with homemade pesto.

If you don’t have the ingredients to make pesto, you can always try a store-bought version.

7. Stove-Top Pasta Chips

To make TikToker @viviyoung3’s recipe, put some cooking oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Make sure it isn’t hot because you want the pasta to be golden brown, not burned. Fry your choice of cooked pasta in the pan until it’s the right color, then toss the pasta in some chili powder and a little bit of chicken stock. Once it’s mixed, you’re ready to serve.

8. Oven-Baked Pasta Chips

TikToker @cookingwithayeh shared this easy oven-baked pasta chips recipe. Cook some farfalle pasta, strain it, and then season it with three tablespoons of olive oil. Next, add some paprika, oregano, garlic powder, parmesan, and chili flakes. There’s also an option to add nutritional yeast. Lay them out on a parchment-lined baking tray and bake them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 17 to 20 minutes until they’re golden brown.

If you head to the store to grab some ingredients for pasta chips, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.