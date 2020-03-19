Get ready to switch up your morning routine, because there's a new trending coffee creation. This whipped dalgona coffee recipe from TikTok is going viral for good reason. It's basically an upgraded version of coffee with a super fluffy texture.

TikTok creator @iamhannahcho, aka Hannah, shared a recipe for whipped coffee on Tuesday, March 10. If you're not familiar with it, whipped coffee is a take on the popular morning beverage, and it combines instant coffee, sugar, and water. Rather than brewing the stuff, you actually whip it all together until you have stiff peaks similar to the texture of whipped cream. In South Korea, whipped coffee is called "dalgona coffee" for its similarity to a Korean honeycomb toffee. Whipped coffee is also popular in places like India, Pakistan, and Macau, but its current popularity is due to a January 2020 episode of Fun-straunt, a Korean TV show. The recipe has since been floating around on YouTube, and it made its way to TikTok shortly thereafter.

Hannah showed exactly what the 20-minute process looks like in another video shared on Sunday, March 15. The video highlights the ingredients going from a pudding-like consistency to the light and fluffy coffee creation trending on the app.

There is a bit of work required to get that soft, fluffy texture. The mixing process is time-lapsed in Cho's video, but she said it took her 20 minutes by hand. You could also use an electric mixer to get it done a bit faster. If you want to give it a try yourself, you can follow Cho's recipe:

Place 2 tablespoons of instant coffee in a mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar to the bowl. Pour 2 tablespoons of hot water in with the coffee and sugar. Whisk until there are stiff peaks. Pour your milk of choice into a separate glass, and top it with the whipped coffee.

It may not be the Renegade or Flip the Switch, but whipped coffee definitely sounds like the tastiest TikTok trend of 2020 so far.