If you love desserts, a new baking hack that’s trending on TikTok will change the game for whipping up a quick treat. This viral TikTok cookie recipe uses a box of cake mix as a base for cookie dough, with just two other ingredients to bind the dry ingredients together. If you’re having trouble deciding between whipping up a rich cake or soft cookies, or wish you could make cookies but only have cake mix on hand, keep reading. Here’s how to make the easy Cake Mix Cookies recipe from TikTok.

Not only do these cookies give you the best of both sugary worlds, but the recipe also takes almost no time to make. After mixing just three ingredients, the dough bakes in the oven for 10 minutes, filling the house with bakery aromas, and the cookies are ready to eat once cooled. The result is soft, fluffy, cake-batter flavored cookies that may give Crumbl Cookies a run for their money. The best part is, you can use whichever cake mix you love for the cookie batter (which will only cost you about $5).

From classic yellow cake mix, to red velvet, Funfetti, lemon, carrot, devil’s food, and strawberry, the possibilities are endlessly sweet. You can also top them with cake frosting, like cream cheese or colored vanilla, and load on sprinkles or mini candies for a party in your mouth. Check out TikToks by @jeaniceperez, @shannshann97, and @foodies for cake cookie inspo, or browse the TikTok tag #CakeMixCookies and see just how effortless the recipe is to make your own. Before you start getting creative, keep scrolling for how to make the original cake mix cookie recipe from TikTok.

How To Make Cake Mix Cookies

You’ll need:

1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

2 eggs

1 bag of flavored cake mix of your choice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, combine the dry cake mix, vegetable oil (or butter), and three eggs, until a thick, smooth batter forms. Roll out cookie-size balls of dough and evenly place on a greased cookie pan. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes, let cool, and enjoy.

The comments under the TikTok posted by @jeaniceperez, who demonstrated the recipe while making her daughter an after school snack, were nothing but glowing reviews of viewers who gave the trick a try. One fan called them “the most amazing thing ever” while another commented that her guests were asking for more “before the first batch was even gone.” Many rave reviews also mentioned alternatives that worked particularly well. One comment said they used chocolate cake mix and “figured out [that it] basically makes brownie cookies,” while another recommended sprinkling “a tiny bit of sugar on the top – it takes them to another level too omg.” The next time your sweet tooth’s begging for a sugary bite, give this Cake Mix Cookie recipe hack a whirl and let your confectionary imagination run wild.