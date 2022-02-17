Move over, avocado toast — there’s a new fabulous brunch in town, and it involves mayo, hot sauce, and one special ingredient: grated eggs. This TikTok recipe for grated egg avocado toast is going viral because it’s a fresh take on a millennial classic, and it’s still super simple to make. With just a few ingredients and plenty of room to be creative, you’ll love taking this grated egg toast recipe out for a spin in your kitchen.

While it’s not that much different than your traditional avocado-slices-on-toast recipe, the key is in the egg component. TikToker @healthyishfoods started a new trend when she pulled out some hardboiled eggs and actually grated them over her toast with a fine cheese grater. The result is a finely shredded egg that looks a lot like parmesan cheese. Just be sure you grate the entire hardboiled egg, including the yolk, for an extra protein punch.

The OG grated egg toast on TikTok includes some freshly-cut crusty bread, vegan mayo, thinly sliced avocado, and of course, the egg, but there’s so much room to play around with this concoction. As long as you have the main ingredients (bread, avocado, and grated hardboiled eggs), the sky’s the limit with which seasonings, spices, and sauces you want to add in.

TikTok@healthyishfoods

To make TikTok’s trending grated egg toast, start by gathering the necessary ingredients:

Bread

Mayonnaise

1 avocado

1 hardboiled egg

Hot sauce

Salt and pepper

Start by toasting your bread to your liking, then lightly spread mayonnaise (vegan or regular) onto your bread. Then, place as many slices of avocado as you’d like on the bread, and grate your hardboiled egg right on top of the toast. To finish, place a couple of dollops of hot sauce on top, and finish with salt and pepper.

Here’s where the fun comes in; once you know how to make the OG recipe, you can experiment and play with the other ingredients by taking inspiration from the #GratedEggToast tag on TikTok. Some TikTokers have expanded the recipe by using cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and pickled red onions, and sharp cheddar or parmesan cheese on top. Others are skipping the toast all together and making an egg salad sandwich out of the avocado-grated-egg combo. And some are placing the toppings on a crispy hash brown, which frankly, sounds delicious.

Honestly, this recipe and all its alternatives are still so easy to make, you could easily make grated egg toast for breakfast every day in under five minutes with just a little prep work. Or, it’s such a delicious snack, you could even set it out on some mini toast pieces as an app for guests. Truly, the options are endless, which is just one of the reasons why this recipe has been a viral smash hit.