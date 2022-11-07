How To Make TikTok’s Scooby-Doo Sandwich For A Double-Decker Treat
Shaggy: “I’m so scared! I wish I had a ham sandwich to calm my nerves!”
There are some cartoon foods that are drawn so deliciously you wish you wish you could try them IRL. Some of the best known animated eaters are Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who love to chow down on pancakes, extra cheese pizzas with pickles, and “Scooby Snax.” Plus, who can forget when Shaggy said to his bestie, “Let’s do what we do best Scoob — eat.” A Scooby-Doo Sandwich recipe is trending on TikTok right now, and it’s an exaggerated take on a classic BLT. @chrissy_m616 posted the full, triple-decker recipe on TikTok, inspired by Shaggy’s ambitious sandwiches in Scooby-Doo. If you want to feast like Shaggy, here’s the full recipe for the Scooby-Doo Sandwich from TikTok.
This massive sammie is packed with all the best fixings, like crispy bacon, two kinds of cheese, pepperoni, veggies, banana peppers, and more. It stacks up using three slices of bread, but you can keep building layers on top, like Shaggy’s “super duper sandwich” from the series, which he describes as “double triple-decker sardine and marshmallow fudge sandwich.” Luckily, this recipe doesn’t include his addition of chocolate syrup and sardines, nor does it have fish food flakes. However, it does take the traditional BLT up a few notches for a big, satisfying bite Shaggy would definitely approve of. Grab this loaded sandwich recipe inspired by Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s mouthwatering meals.
How To Make The Scooby-Doo Sandwich Recipe
Ingredients:
- Sliced Italian sesame seed bread
- Butter for toast
- 2 slices of uncured pepperoni
- 4 pieces of smoked bacon
- 2 slices of smoked turkey breast
- 2 slices pepperjack cheese
- 2 slices muenster cheese
- Banana pepper rings
- Romaine lettuce
- Sliced tomato
- Sliced red onion
- Sliced green bell pepper
- Drizzle of zesty Italian salad dressing
- 1 tbsp. mustard
- 1 tbsp. mayonnaise
- Sprinkle of dried oregano
- Salt and pepper
- Toast three slices of bread with butter.
- In a pan, sear the turkey and pepperoni, and cook the bacon to a crisp.
- Start assembling by placing a slice of pepperjack cheese on the bottom piece of your toast, and then layer sliced turkey, four slices of bacon, banana peppers, oregano leaves, and another piece of toast on top. This is the first sandwich in the tower.
- On the top piece of toast, place a slice of muenster cheese, three slices of pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, banana peppers, oregano, and sliced tomato.
- Season the tomato with salt and pepper and drizzle Italian dressing over the top.
- On the third and final slice of toast, spread on mayonnaise and top with chopped romaine, and mustard.
- Add the third toast to the top of the sandwich, snap a pic, and enjoy.