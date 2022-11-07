There are some cartoon foods that are drawn so deliciously you wish you wish you could try them IRL. Some of the best known animated eaters are Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who love to chow down on pancakes, extra cheese pizzas with pickles, and “Scooby Snax.” Plus, who can forget when Shaggy said to his bestie, “Let’s do what we do best Scoob — eat.” A Scooby-Doo Sandwich recipe is trending on TikTok right now, and it’s an exaggerated take on a classic BLT. @chrissy_m616 posted the full, triple-decker recipe on TikTok, inspired by Shaggy’s ambitious sandwiches in Scooby-Doo. If you want to feast like Shaggy, here’s the full recipe for the Scooby-Doo Sandwich from TikTok.

This massive sammie is packed with all the best fixings, like crispy bacon, two kinds of cheese, pepperoni, veggies, banana peppers, and more. It stacks up using three slices of bread, but you can keep building layers on top, like Shaggy’s “super duper sandwich” from the series, which he describes as “double triple-decker sardine and marshmallow fudge sandwich.” Luckily, this recipe doesn’t include his addition of chocolate syrup and sardines, nor does it have fish food flakes. However, it does take the traditional BLT up a few notches for a big, satisfying bite Shaggy would definitely approve of. Grab this loaded sandwich recipe inspired by Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s mouthwatering meals.

How To Make The Scooby-Doo Sandwich Recipe

Ingredients:

Sliced Italian sesame seed bread

Butter for toast

2 slices of uncured pepperoni

4 pieces of smoked bacon

2 slices of smoked turkey breast

2 slices pepperjack cheese

2 slices muenster cheese

Banana pepper rings

Romaine lettuce

Sliced tomato

Sliced red onion

Sliced green bell pepper

Drizzle of zesty Italian salad dressing

1 tbsp. mustard

1 tbsp. mayonnaise

Sprinkle of dried oregano

Salt and pepper