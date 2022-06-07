Airbnb is known for their one-of-a-kind stays, but the vacation rental platform has also been collaborating with some famous bookings recently to give fans the trip of a lifetime. Last October, a few lucky guests got the chance to brave the night in the original Scream house for only $5, while SATC fans could finally try on clothes from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet by staying in her infamous brownstone apartment in NYC. Now, Mystery Inc. fans have the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Scooby-Doo: The Movie by staying in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine on Airbnb.

That’s right, you can live a #VanLife in not just any van, but the iconic Mystery Machine owned by Shaggy himself. Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films, is hosting three individual one-night stays at the end of June for anyone who wants to sleep in the Mystery Machine. The experience is in honor of the first Scooby-Doo film, which came out in 2002, and is decked out in tons of early 2000s decor. The Y2K nostalgia is real with a lava lamp and puka shell necklace among the throwback items. If this sounds like the trip for you, it’s time to unlock the mystery of how to book the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine Airbnb.

How To Book Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine On Airbnb

Ja Tecson/Airbnb

Just like the Scream house and Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment, the Mystery Machine Airbnb is not a contest. Instead, you’ve got to be the first person to book the Airbnb once it becomes available on Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET. When booking, you’ll have the choice of three different one-night stays on June 24, June 25, and June 26 for two guests. Each stay is also $20 — in honor of it being the 20th anniversary of the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie.

The stay is located in Southern California, so you will need to take care of your own travel to the Airbnb if you are one of the lucky few to book it. If for some reason Airbnb has to cancel your stay, they will give you back your booking fee of $20 plus $1,000 Airbnb travel credit.

What’s Included In Your Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine Stay?

Hogwash Studios/Airbnb

The opportunity to spend the night in the Mystery Machine is enough to get Scooby-Doo fans excited, but your stay also includes a bunch of fun amenities to ensure you’re living just like Shaggy and Scooby. When you first arrive, you’ll receive a virtual greeting from your Airbnb host, Matthew Lillard. Along with welcoming you to Shaggy’s van, he’ll also share some behind-the-scenes stories of filming the Scooby-Doo movies. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!” he shared via the press release.

Speaking of monsters, your Airbnb will also have some whodunnit games you can play to test if you’d be a good addition to the Mystery Inc. gang. When you’re done playing, vibe out while listening to throwback songs like Sugar Ray’s album on a portable CD player. There will even be an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes hot dogs and eggplant burgers — aka Shaggy and Scooby’s favorites — because it wouldn’t be a proper hang without some Scooby Snacks.

Ja Tecson/Airbnb

And while you’ll definitely want to relax in the van, there will also be a chill outdoor setup as well with tons of seating and a hammock for lounging on. When it gets time to head back inside, you and your BFF or partner can get cozy as you re-watch Scooby-Doo on the TV inside with popcorn, candy, and of course, more Scooby Snacks. This truly is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the Scooby-Doo world. The Mystery Machine will even have a wardrobe of costumes from each of the characters, like Daphne, Velma, and Fred, that you can throw on to make your Insta pics even better.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your cal for June 16 so you can be one of the first to book the Scooby-Doo van on Airbnb and unlock the mystery of what it’s like to live like Shaggy and Scooby.