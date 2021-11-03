You and your friends have likely debated which Sex and the City character you are before, but now you can actually live like one. For the first time ever, the Sex and the City Airbnb — which includes access to Carrie’s infamous closet — will be available for some very lucky fans to rent this month. With the upcoming release of the HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have partnered up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw, will be taking on Airbnb hosting duties as she opens the doors to Carrie’s iconic New York City brownstone. You know, the one with the amazing walk-thru closet space and is perfect for writing in? Well, you and a friend can stay there for the night for just $23. The award-winning actress and producer will be hosting two one-night stays for up to two guests on Nov. 12 and 13. In order to be one of the lucky few who gets to call Carrie’s apartment their own, you must be the first person to book your stay when the Airbnb rental becomes available on Nov. 8 at noon ET.

The stay is not a contest, so you’ll really want to make sure you’re at your computer and ready to book ASAP. Set an alarm if you must, because if you’re a diehard Sex and the City stan, you do not want to miss this. You’ll not only get to stay in the recreation of Carrie’s apartment, but once you check in, you’ll receive a virtual greeting from SJP herself with a narration that will remind you of the beginning of every SATC episode. You and your bestie will also get to sip on some cosmopolitans as you spill the latest tea.

Not only will you get to admire Carrie’s closet, but you’ll get to play dress-up as well. Some of her favorite looks from the series will be there for you to try on, like the iconic Patricia Field tutu from the opening credits. It’ll basically feel like the scene from the Sex and the City movie where Carrie tries on her clothes one last time to see what is a “take” and what is a “toss.” Savor the moment and turn up the music to record your very own movie montage moment for TikTok.

The fashion fun doesn’t stop there either. You’ll also get a styling session and photo shoot with your stay, so you’ll get to walk away from your dream vacay with the perfect Insta-worthy snaps to share on the ‘Gram. You can even take tons of photos and Boomerangs of you walking down Carrie’s brownstone steps and all around NYC like you’re in the show.

While it only costs you $23 — inspired by the 23 years since the show first aired — to book your stay, guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from New York. Right now, the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you delay any traveling until you’re fully vaccinated. Airbnb also requires all guests to adhere to any local guidelines as well as Airbnb’s safety practices. It’s worth it for you to live like Carrie in NYC.

Speaking of which, it wouldn’t be a true Sex and the City-inspired trip to Manhattan without a brunch in Chelsea where you can discuss your lucky or not-so-lucky in love stories and dating app mishaps with the Miranda to your Carrie. Then, head back to your Upper East Side apartment to chill out and make some phone calls with your circa-2000 cordless phone or draft up the perfect blog post about your stay on your laptop.

As excited as SATC fans will be by this opportunity, Parker can’t wait to share a bit of the Carrie magic with them as well, saying, “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.” When packing, don’t forget to throw in those Manolo Blahnik shoes you’ve dreaming of wearing or, at least, your most fashion-forward outfits. You’ll definitely want to look the part while you’re living it.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.