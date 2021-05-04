TikTok is filled with trendy recipes, but none are as big of a dill as ranch pickles right now. This delicious snack — or lunch side, depending on how you like to enjoy your pickles — has taken over the internet and made traditional pickle lovers question everything they knew about the savory treat. You'll have to make TikTok's ranch pickles recipe for yourself to see what all of the hype is about, and then these other pickle recipes on TikTok that are so dill-icious, too.

Make the viral ranch pickles by following the OG video created by TikToker Jen Curley, otherwise known as @snackqween. Posted on April 22, 2021, the original video breaks down how to make the flavorful "dish" by adding ranch dressing seasoning to your favorite dill spears. Start by pouring the seasoning into the jar of pickles, then mixing it with the juice. Put the top of the jar back on before shaking the mixture.

From there, you'll want to put the jar in your refrigerator, and let it chill overnight. The next morning, your pickles should be ready to enjoy with a sandwich or completely solo. It's that simple, which is why you should dive into these other pickle recipes from TikTok afterward. They are just as flavor-packed, and clearly walked so the viral ranch pickles recipe could run.

1. These Pickle Cookies Are Tastier Than They Sound TikTok The phrase "pickle cookies" may sound a little odd when you first read it, but this recipe is actually so tasty. It was created and posted by TikToker @oldschoolkevmo, and mixes up the classic cheese and crackers. They would make it growing up, and now they're passing it onto pickle fans like you. To make the "pickle cookies," gather up crackers — preferably, Ritz crackers — cut-up pickles, and slices of Colby-Jack cheese. Lay out the crackers on an air fryer pan, and layer the pickles and cheese on top of them. Then, put the pickle cookies in an air fryer on high for about eight minutes, and eat up.

2. These Fried Pickles Rival Your Favorite Restaurant's These fried pickles may require a bit more effort to prep, but they're so #worthit and rival the fried pickles you'd order at a restaurant. To make them, start by watching this video posted by TikToker @arianafeygin. It shows you how to cut the pickle chips, and take the moisture out of them for extra crispiness. Once this task is done, you'll prep three bowls: one with flour, another with a beaten egg, and the last with breadcrumbs. At this point, you can add spices like dill and paprika to the flour, before dipping the chips in the flour, egg, and breadcrumbs. @arianafeygin wraps up the recipe by placing the dunked chips onto a baking pan, and baking them at 425 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. These Pickles Taste Like Flaming Hot Cheetos If your shopping list usually includes pickles and Flaming Hot Cheetos, then look no further than this Flaming Hot Cheetos pickle recipe. Created by @toshpointfro, the recipe starts off by creating a #spicy mix of ground paprika, black pepper, sea salt, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and flour. From there, the TikToker makes an egg wash and blends the Cheetos until they're very fine. They dip the pickles into the spice and flour mix, egg wash, and then the Cheetos, before putting them in an air fryer at 380 degrees for seven minutes.

4. These Pickle Poppers Are Made For Happy Hour Do you choose salty snacks over sweet ones? This recipe for pickle poppers is going to be your "next best thing," and your new go-to for at-home happy hours. TikToker @realbalanced breaks down how to make them in under an hour. Start by slicing your pickles in half length-wise, and scooping out the seeds. In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, and spices together, and then put that mix in your pickles. Wrap your dressed pickles in a slice of uncooked bacon, and place them on a baking pan. @realbalanced says you should bake the pickle poppers at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes on one side, before flipping them and then baking for an additional 15 minutes. You can use your broiler to make the poppers a little crispy on top. Dip them in homemade ranch when you're all done!