TikToker Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) has quickly become a go-to source for food reviews on TikTok. When Lee rates something a 10 out of 10, you know it’s going to be good. So, when he gave a Chipotle quesadilla hack from TikTok the top rating, it made many users want to try it out for themselves. The viral Chipotle quesadilla order from TikTok actually originated from TikToker Alexis Frost (@alexis.frost), who got the order idea from a Chipotle employee. While the quesadilla was fine on its own, Lee claimed it was better with Chipotle’s vinaigrette, so here’s how to order TikTok’s Chipotle sauce hack with vinaigrette for a 10 out of 10 meal.

First of all, you might be wondering, what is Chipotle vinaigrette? Well, the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette is usually found only on the salads and, according to Culinary Hill, is a mix of “red wine vinegar, honey, adobo sauce, spices, and oil.” It’s what Lee claims is the key ingredient to make the viral Chipotle quesadilla a perfect meal. Unfortunately, you can’t order the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette by itself online or through a food delivery app. You’ll need to ask for a side when ordering in store, unless you want to go through the trouble of ordering a Chipotle salad just for the side of vinaigrette. Aside from the vinaigrette, here’s everything else you need to order if you’d like to try the TikTok Chipotle steak quesadilla that’s made it’s way across the FYP.

How To Order The Chipotle Quesadilla Hack From TikTok

The Chipotle quesadilla that supposedly tastes like a Philly cheesesteak is just a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies. The last part may be tricky to get if you’re ordering online, because you can’t order a steak quesadilla with fajita veggies. You have to either order in store and ask for fajita veggies, or order a second fajita veggie quesadilla and combine the two. Your best bet is to just order in store and ask the employee nicely for all your extra add-ons.

Both Lee and Frost don’t go into detail about any additional toppings you need to order, so as long as you get the steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies, you should be good to go. Be sure to ask for a side of the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette. According to Lee, with just the vinaigrette by itself, the quesadilla is a 9.8 out of 10. However, he saw TikToker @hasaneats’ Chipotle sauce hack that mixes the vinaigrette with sour cream and that’s what what gave the entire meal a perfect rating.

I Tried The Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla Hack

After seeing this quesadilla all over my FYP, I just had to try it for myself. Unfortunately, I made it harder on myself and ordered off the app, but figured out a way to order everything I need with all the restraints. I ended up ordering a steak quesadilla with sour cream on the side, along with a salad — to get the vinaigrette — on the side with extra fajita veggies. Once my order arrived, I put the veggies from my salad into my quesadilla and mixed together the sour cream and vinaigrette. The quesadilla by itself was nothing to write home about. Sure, it was delicious but not anymore delicious than my go-to Chipotle order.

What made this order amazing was the Chipotle sauce hack. Lee was right that the vinaigrette and sour cream made a creamy chipotle sauce that put the quesadilla over the edge. I’m honestly surprised this is my first time hearing about the vinaigrette and that Chipotle makes it so difficult to order. They should be bottling the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette and selling it in grocery stores, but instead, it’s become the chain’s best kept secret.

How To Make The Chipotle Sauce Hack On TikTok At Home

If you don’t have the patience to order a million things to get your own Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette, you can always find a copycat recipe to make your own bottle at home. In fact, TikToker @avonnasunshine has shared the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette recipe on TikTok. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup avocado oil

4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

4 tbsp honey

1 tbsp dried oregano

1/8 cup water

Mix together your ingredients in a blender and you’ve got your own Chipotle vinaigrette. Just add sour cream to get the Chipotle sauce hack from TikTok. It’s that simple and doesn’t require you to bother any Chipotle employees or go over your lunch budget for the day.