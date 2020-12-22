I think everyone can agree it hasn't been a great year. Between the bushfires, wildfires, drone strikes, impeachment trial, murder hornets, flash floods, cyclones, earthquakes, police brutality, ammonium nitrate explosions, cyberattacks, and — oh, yeah — global pandemic, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing. And though I'm not terribly surprised about all the celebrity couples who broke up in 2020, that doesn't make the news hurt any less. This year saw the end of several A-list relationships, engagements, and marriages, and while I saw some of these breakups coming, a few of these splits still have me shook.

For a few celeb pairs, 2020 marked both the beginning and the end of their romances. (Sorry things didn't work out, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich.) Other famous couples split this year after several years of dating, including a few pairs who were together for over a decade. (Still not over you, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.) And of course, this total trash fire of a year included a fair number of Bachelor Nation breakups. (Is anyone surprised? Yeah, me neither.) Here's a round-up of all the celeb pairs who decided to bid each other adieu this year, and my apologies if this list makes you more than a little emosh.

Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images After a whirlwind relationship, multiple sources reported the news of Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson's breakup in January. A source for Page Six reportedly claimed the split was due to Gerber and Davidson's age difference, while an insider for E! News reportedly claimed Davidson was "taking a break to work on his mental health." Later, Gerber seemingly confirmed the breakup rumors during an Instagram Live with Lena Dunham in May 2020. Six months later, Gerber seemingly became IG official with Jacob Elordi.

Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images News of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's split broke in January after the couple had been together for nearly three years. A source for People reportedly claimed the breakup was due to their incompatible lifestyles. "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," the insider reportedly claimed. Rihanna never commented on the breakup herself, though she's currently rumored to be dating A$AP Rocky.

Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Just two months after tying the knot, actor Lena Waithe and producer Alana Mayo announced their split divorce in January. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the couple wrote in a joint statement for E! News. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time." It's still unclear why the two decided to end their marriage so abruptly.

Kendall Long & Joe Amabile Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One-and-a-half years after getting together on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Kendall Long and Joe Amabile decided to go their separate ways in January. In a statement for Bachelor Nation's blog, the two cited geography as the reason for the split. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," the statement read. Though it's possible Long and Amabile will get back together, I'm not holding my breath.

Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Ella DeGea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eight months after tying the knot, Bachelor in Paradise alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announced their breakup in a joint statement in February. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," the exes wrote in a statement for Bachelor Nation's blog. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves." Nielson is currently expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In February, multiple sources for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills broke up after three years of dating. Mills confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption soon after Us Weekly broke the news, but Petsch has yet to publicly comment on the split.

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Page Six broke the news of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's reported split in May, with a source reportedly claiming the two split "before the pandemic hit." The Riverdale co-stars dated on-and-off for two years prior to the breakup, which Sprouse later confirmed with an August IG post. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love." Sprouse has since been romantically linked to model Reiña Silva, though the two have yet to confirm their maybe-relationship.

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few months after reconciling following their first breakup in December 2019, Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly split for a second time in April. "He is super busy with his career and as a dad," a source for People reportedly claimed in reference to Tatum. "He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is, which isn't easy." The two have yet to comment on the breakup themselves, though fans suspect Jessie J's song "Simple in Love" is about her ex.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Jason Kempin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce with matching IG posts in April after 10 years together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the caption for both posts read. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." Six months later, Cavallari sparked dating rumors with comedian Jeff Dye, though the two have yet to confirm their maybe-relationship.

Lily-Rose Depp & Timothée Chalamet Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In April, Timothée Chalamet sparked breakup rumors when the May issue of British Vogue referred to the actor as "currently single." Not long after, a source for E! News reportedly confirmed the end of Chalamet's year-long relationship with Lily-Rose Depp. Later on in 2020, Chalamet reportedly got together with Eiza González, but the two reportedly split just a few months later.

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the news didn't break until May, Mary-Kate Olsen reportedly filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, her husband of five years, back in April. A source for People reportedly claimed the split was due to Olsen's desire to have children, which Sarkozy reportedly didn't share. The two never confirmed the split, though Olsen is reportedly dating again.

Halsey & Evan Peters LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Breakup rumors began to circulate after Halsey confirmed she was quarantining solo during a May interview with Radio Disney. She and Evan Peters (who first sparked dating rumors in September 2019) also deleted all pics of each other from IG around that time, though neither has confirmed their split. Halsey was later rumored to be hooking up with Cara Delevingne, but those rumors were also never confirmed.

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced their decision to separate after nearly three years of marriage in a joint statement to People, though they didn't reveal the reason for the split. The exes reportedly attempted to reconcile in September, but they must not have been able to work things out, because Hough reportedly filed for divorce in November.

Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After one-and-a-half years together, Bachelor alums Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood announced their breakup in May with IG posts, which have since been deleted. A few months later, Randolph reportedly filed a restraining order against Underwood, which was later reportedly granted, though the two have yet to publicly comment on the order.

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In June, fans were shocked when Us Weekly broke the news of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's reported divorce after seven years of marriage. Clarkson later opened up about the split during a September appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, and while it's still unclear exactly why they decided to divorce, the split has reportedly been messy.

Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though he didn't share the news until September, Karamo Brown and his fiancée Ian Jordan split back in June. The Queer Eye star shared the sad news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining, "We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up."

Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Just days after announcing their pregnancy (and six months after tying the knot), MLB pitcher Michael Kopech reportedly filed for divorce from Vanessa Morgan in July. In a statement to People, a rep for Morgan confirmed Kopech is the father of the baby but did not comment on the divorce filing, and the exes have continued to keep details about their divorce private.

Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced their decision to divorce after neraly three years of marriage. "We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work," the two wrote in a joint statement, which they posted in their IG Stories. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images After 13 years together and a decade of marriage, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers went their separate ways in July. Hammer announced the surprising decision in an IG caption, writing, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage." The actor and the TV personality never confirmed the exact reason for their split.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up after 10 months of dating, and Cyrus announced the split during an IG Live, saying she and Simpson are "individually right now just working on [them]selves." Later, she added, "We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends." However, after Simpson sparked dating rumors with his reported new girlfriend Marloes Stevens, fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on social media, so it's unclear whether these two are still on good terms.

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a two-year-long engagement and months of breakup rumors, Bachelorette alums Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen announced their split in August. During a September episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kufrin said the breakup wasn't just because of Yrigoyen's controversial Instagram post in support of police officers in the wake of George Floyd's death. "There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details," she said. "It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now." Since then, Yrigoyen has reportedly started dating yoga instructor Alex Farrar.

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images In December, Dove Cameron announced her breakup with Thomas Doherty, her Descendants co-star and boyfriend of nearly four years. "In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways," she wrote in a tweet. "The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends." Doherty has yet to comment on the unexpected split himself.

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After eight years of marriage, Bachelorette alums Ashley Herbert & JP Rosenbaum announced their divorce in an October IG post. "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Herbert wrote in a lengthy caption. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images Two-and-a-half years after getting engaged, Empire star Taraji P. Henson announced her breakup from Kelvin Hayden, her footballer fiancé, in October. "I haven't said it yet, but it didn't work out," she revealed in an interview with The Breakfast Club. Although she didn't confirm when they split, the actor said that they went to couples therapy before calling it quits. "I tried. I was like, 'Therapy. Let's do the therapy thing,'" she added. "But if you're both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you're taking it on yourself."

Susan Kelechi Watson & Jaime Lincoln Smith Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Though it's unclear when exactly This Is Us actor Susan Kelechi Watson and her fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith split, she confirmed she was single in a November IG Story where she wrote, "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty." The news came just over a year after Watson announced her engagement to the fellow actor in September 2019 in a since-deleted IG post.